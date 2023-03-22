EPAM Recognized as a Top IT Sourcing Vendor in the Netherlands

Recognition based on exceptional customer satisfaction evaluation, rating EPAM as the overall Top IT Sourcing Vendor in the Netherlands by Whitelane Research

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced it has been named a Top IT Sourcing Vendor in the Netherlands across multiple sectors and industry verticals by Whitelane Research, an independent organization focused on IT sourcing research across Europe. This recognition reflects EPAM's superior customer satisfaction KPI ratings in service delivery quality, account management and transformative innovation for clients across various industry verticals.

"We are thrilled to be ranked as an 'exceptional performer' across various categories by Whitelane Research in its 2023 Dutch IT Sourcing Study," said Piet Duivenvoorden, Head of Financial Services in BeNeLux, EPAM. "This outstanding evaluation reflects the customer-centricity, professionalism and quality of our engineering, account management and service delivery teams. Given the maturity and competitiveness of the Dutch IT sourcing market, coming up on top of the overall satisfaction evaluation in our inaugural survey participation is a truly commendable achievement."

In its 2023 Dutch IT Sourcing Study, Whitelane Research ranked EPAM as an exceptional performer in the following categories:

General Satisfaction: EPAM received a rating of 82% (above the market average of 73%)

Digital Transformation: EPAM received a rating of 86% (above the market average of 79%)

Application Services: EPAM received a rating of 82% (above the market average of 76%)

Additionally, survey respondents from the top Netherlands-based IT spending organizations evaluated 24 IT service providers across several performance categories, with EPAM achieving significantly above average satisfaction ratings in the following categories:

Service Delivery Quality: EPAM received a rating of 86%

Quality of Account Management: EPAM received a rating of 86%

Transformative Innovation: EPAM received a rating of 76%

"EPAM has received exceptional scores from their clients in the Netherlands leading to a number one position in general satisfaction, digital transformation and application services," said Alex van den Bergh, Head of Research, Europe at Whitelane Research. "Clients appreciate EPAM's committed teams who demonstrate strong engineering and technical capabilities and a positive customer-centric mindset. All in all, this is an exceptional result for EPAM."

Recognized by Whitelane Research and clients for superior customer satisfaction, EPAM helps customers across multiple industries scale and transform through its innovative strategy, integrated advisory, consulting and design capabilities. This new recognition underscores EPAM's ongoing efforts in bringing to market the latest digital transformation services and product design and engineering capabilities to meet the growing technology modernization requirements of EMEA-based customers. This includes the recent acquisitions of Just-BI and Emakina to provide strategic consultancy services and high-performance marketing services to EMEA customers. In September 2022, EPAM was recognized by Whitelane Research as a Top IT Sourcing Vendor in Switzerland.

To see the full survey results, visit: whitelane.com/nl-2023/

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting, and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world by powering better enterprise, education and health platforms that connect people, optimize experiences, and improve people's lives. In 2021, EPAM was added to the S&P 500 and included among the list of Forbes Global 2000 companies.

Selected by Newsweek as a 2021 and 2022 Most Loved Workplace, EPAM's global multi-disciplinary teams serve customers in more than 50 countries across six continents. As a recognized leader, EPAM is listed among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services on the Fortune 1000 and ranked four times as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest Growing Companies list. EPAM is also listed among Ad Age's top 25 World's Largest Agency Companies for three consecutive years, and Consulting Magazine named EPAM Continuum a top 20 Fastest Growing Firm.

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow EPAM on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, developments relating to the war in Ukraine, political and civil unrest or military action in the geographies where we conduct business and operate, developments relating to COVID-19, and the effect that they may have on our revenues, operations, access to capital, profitability and customer demand. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the factors discussed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made based on information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

