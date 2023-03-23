FORMULA 1® ROLEX AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2023 Brings Competition Firsts and Unforgettable Fan Experiences in the Heart of Melbourne's Events Season!

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The end of March welcomes Melbourne's FORMULA 1® ROLEX AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2023, a multi-day motor racing event running from March 30-April 2. Albert Park transforms into a spectacular Grand Prix Circuit where the world's best talent compete in four days of races for spectators to cheer along and enjoy robust entertainment programs lined with musical performances and delectable cuisine offerings.

Racing enthusiasts and visitors alike will come from around the globe for the iconic FORMULA 1® ROLEX AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2023, scheduled in the middle of Melbourne's events season. Attendees will get a taste of Victoria's sporting community and get to experience its rich culture from the racing stands to the streets of Melbourne!

To add to the excitement, for the first time in almost eight years, the U.S. will have representation on the track in 21-year-old Logan Sargeant, making his FORMULA 1® ROLEX AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2023 debut! Those on-site will have the opportunity to interact with the drivers, like newcomer Logan, or fan-favorite Lewis Hamilton – who made his debut in Melbourne back in 2007 – for selfies and autographs on the 'Melbourne Walk.' Or, they can stop by the completely transformed Beaurepaires Legends Lane, which features vintage vehicles, cultural experiences and more.

"Melbourne's hotels and broader visitor dependent businesses are preparing for one of their busiest weekends over the FORMULA 1® ROLEX AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2023, as the whole city embraces the event," described Brendan McClements, Chief Executive Officer of Visit Victoria.

This action-packed weekend sits on the cusp of Melbourne's "Mad March" and "Awesome April," and after the famed Melbourne Food & Wine Festival. The city's established and efficient infrastructure sets it up for success to host other large events throughout the year, including many international sporting competitions, such as the world-renowned Australian Open and Melbourne Cup Carnival. Through these, visitors can experience the unique glamor and excitement that the events bring while embracing the culture of Melbourne.

The city is geared up to receive travelers from near and far for the FORMULA 1® ROLEX AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2023, which will offer its visitors a glimpse into Victoria's diverse offerings in Melbourne and beyond!

