Resilience CFO, John Botros, Named Among Top 25 CFOs in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience , the next-generation cyber risk solutions company, is proud to share that Finance & Investing , a leading news and research source covering investment banking, wealth management, and the public and private markets, has named John "Johnny" Botros, Resilience CFO among the top 25 CFOs in San Francisco.

A core part of building more cyber-resilient clients is aligning their security, risk management, and financial teams to tackle their risk holistically. The role of the CFO in securing an organization is not immediately apparent, but it is critical to balancing risk mitigation vs. operational investments. Resilience engages our clients' CFOs to help them better understand their digital value-at-risk and how security controls and insurance can work together. Ultimately, this helps organizations manage cyber incidents without a material impact on their ability to deliver value to their clients. Resilience works to set an example by practicing what we preach.

"The modern or strategic CFO needs to be constantly assessing risk versus reward, remain well integrated with all functional areas in the business, and informed on changing market dynamics, to optimize decision making," said Botros. In a recent interview with StrategicCFO360 he noted, "given the potential financial cost of a systemic cyber attack, it no longer makes sense to have risk transfer sitting in the finance organization and cybersecurity residing under the CISO. Having one functional department allows for more holistic assessments of the impact on the bottom line."

"Johnny is a savvy strategist, who is able to help align product and company growth, several years down the line," said Resilience CEO, Vishaal "V8" Hariprasad. "As a fast-growing startup building a new product category, we are incredibly lucky to have him at the helm of our finances. Developing the first Cyber Resilience solution for our clients has required us to provide a creative and flexible solution on the insurance side while supporting a top-tier engineering and engagement team on the security side. Johnny has been a huge part of our success, and this award is proof we are not the only ones who recognize his talent and creativity."

From managing the acquisition and integration of multiple private companies, to pre-IPO due diligence and M&A transactions, Botros has been a leader at every organization he's been a part of. Finance & Investing notes that Botros' is a uniquely exceptional CFO due to his focus on, "Scaling high-growth organizations, aligning financial operations, client service and product delivery, and go-to-market models to drive business value, as well as employee retention and satisfaction."

Botros has had a meteoric career helping his companies fundraise over $500M, opening businesses in Europe and Asia, and leading teams to grow corporate revenues by 300%. He joined Resilience in June 2022, strengthening the company's management ranks and bringing over 10 years of experience leading finance and strategy for technology-based companies. He was most recently the CFO of Incorta, a data analytics company, where he successfully led the company's raise of $150 million in equity and debt capital while helping scale the organization.

When discussing how he became a CFO, Botros noted, "My initial passion was forecasting, because if you could predict the future accurately... you can also make decisions in advance that give you an enormous competitive advantage. Forecasting alone isn't enough though, as once you have your plan & predictions, you need to implement it which means understanding all areas of a business, not just finance, which led to the aspiration to sit in the CFO role."

About Resilience

Resilience helps middle-to-large market enterprises connect their cyber insurance coverage with advanced cybersecurity visibility and actionable cyber hygiene. Their recently launched new website (www.cyberresilience.com), and campaign, titled "Rewriting the Rules of Risk," advocates for a unique approach to integrating technology, economics, and behavior to break down barriers between risk management, information security, and financial leaders.

Resilience is proud to be backed by leading technology investment firms, including General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Intact Ventures, Founders Fund, CRV, and Shield Capital. With headquarters in San Francisco, Resilience's team is globally dispersed, with offices in New York, Chicago, Baltimore, Toronto, and London. Resilience offers insurance coverage through its licensed and appointed insurance agency and security services through its expert security team.

For more information, visit us at www.cyberresilience.com.

