StarCompliance Builds Secure Data Access Solution on Snowflake to Harness the Power of the Data Cloud

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance ("Star"), a leader in compliance technology solutions, today announced the launch of Star Secure Data Access, Powered by Snowflake . The solution will provide Star's customer base with governed access to data, tools, applications, and services that enable a streamlined compliance process. This will reduce risks associated with regulatory breaches and financial penalties, as well as improve the speed and accuracy of conflict-of-interest detection.

"Building the Star Secure Data Access solution on Snowflake is a major milestone in the evolution of our company and supports our global leadership position, as we continue to drive business growth and develop innovative product offerings," said Jennifer Sun, Star's CEO. "Our customers now have unprecedented access to data, tools, applications, and services that simplify their compliance processes and reduce the risk of reputational damage."

The Star Secure Data Access solution will integrate with Star's future-ready platform, providing clients secure access to data stored within their StarCompliance suite of products. Clients will be able to collaborate locally and globally, revealing new insights, enabling seamless collaboration within an organization, as well as with its ecosystem of partners, suppliers, and customers.

Star has more than 20 years' experience building configurable compliance technology, supporting over 800,000 users across a broad range of financial services and corporate markets. Star's employee conflicts of interest monitoring platform is scalable and easy for employees at all levels of an organization to use – helping financial firms reduce risk, gain efficiencies and drive adoption of their employee compliance programs.

"We're excited to partner with Star given its role in the compliance industry and the streamlined compliance process our customers will be able to achieve by leveraging the governed access to data, tools, applications, and services," said Rinesh Patel, Global Head of Financial Services at Snowflake. "The Snowflake Data Cloud will provide Star and its customer base with secure data sharing solutions that will enable business-critical outcomes, while preserving privacy."

Industry leading applications are Powered by Snowflake. By building on Snowflake, product and engineering teams are able to develop, scale, and operate their applications without operational burden, delivering differentiated products to their customers. With the Powered by Snowflake program, builders get access to resources to help them design, market, and operate their applications in the Data Cloud. To learn more about the Powered by Snowflake program and how organizations are building on Snowflake, click here .

About StarCompliance

StarCompliance is the world's leading provider of compliance technology solutions. Trusted globally by forward-thinking companies in 114 countries, Star's future-ready compliance platform delivers on-demand configurability, multi-jurisdictional integrity, and the actionable intelligence you need to monitor for conflicts, meet regulatory obligations, and reduce risk. Compliance no longer needs to be complex. Check out Star's intuitive, straightforward UX and give your employees the multi-layered protection they need to comply with confidence. www.starcompliance.com

