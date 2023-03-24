Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas Hosts Debut of 1,025-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The popular Dodge “Roadkill Nights” event headed out west for a historic start to the performance festival’s eighth year, hosting a dramatic helicopter-drop reveal of the 1,025 horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 for 10,000-plus attendees that packed The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 20, 2023, for Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas. (PRNewswire)

Now in its eighth year, the first Dodge Roadkill Nights west coast visit hosts helicopter reveal of the 1,025-horsepower 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 and 10,000-plus event attendees

Dodge also announces Direct Connection stage kits for modern-era Dodge Challenger now available for purchase at DCPerformance.com

Celebrity event appearances included Jay Leno , Dodge enthusiast and professional wrestler Bill Goldberg , renowned blues and rock guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd and many more

Event also featured drag racing, Dodge Hellcat Thrill Rides, Demon simulators, a cruise-in car show, sponsor/vendor midway areas and post-reveal performance by Grammy-winning superstar Diplo

Summer stop in metro Detroit still on tap for the performance festival with MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge event

Challenger SRT Demon 170 reveal replay as well as event highlights available for viewing at DodgeGarage.com

The popular Dodge Roadkill Nights event headed out west for a historic start to the performance festival's eighth year, hosting a dramatic helicopter-drop reveal of the 1,025-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 for 10,000-plus attendees that packed The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 20, 2023, for Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas.

A replay of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 reveal, as well as event highlights from Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas event, is available for viewing at DodgeGarage.com.

In addition to the debut of the most powerful muscle car in the world with the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, the seventh and final Dodge "Last Call" special-edition vehicle, the event also featured appearances by celebrities, including Jay Leno, Dodge enthusiast and famed professional wrestler Bill Goldberg, renowned blues and rock guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Josh "Chop" Towbin. MotorTrend television personalities David Freiburger, Mike Finnegan, Chris Jacobs and Alex Taylor, and automotive influencers Westen Champlin and Demonology were also in attendance.

Dodge also announced during the "pre-game" prior to the Demon 170 reveal that Direct Connection stage kits for the modern-era Dodge Challenger are now available for purchase at DCPerformance.com. Direct Connection is the Dodge performance parts brand and is the exclusive source for high-performance parts and technical expertise straight from the factory.

The Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas event featured drag racing on The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in a variety of categories, including Small Tire, Big Tire and Fastest Dodge. Christopher Thompson claimed victory in the Big Tire class, with Chris Yanez earning the overall win in the Small Tire category.

Additional event activities included Dodge Hellcat Thrill Rides, Demon simulators, a cruise-in car show and sponsor/vendor midway areas. Grammy-winning superstar Diplo wrapped up the night with an epic one-hour post-reveal special performance. Event partners with an onsite presence at the event included Mickey Thompson Tires, Radford Racing, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Marines, Gateway Classic Cars Las Vegas and Staga Motorsports.

The performance festival will also stage its customary summer event in metro Detroit. The MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge event will feature a new format for the popular Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Race that has highlighted the Roadkill Nights event in metro Detroit for the past two years. Grudge Race competitors will pair up in 2023 and use the all-new Dodge Direct Connection HurriCrate series of engines, derived from the all-new 3.0L Hurricane Twin Turbo engine, as the foundational building blocks of their respective drag car build projects.

Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas: By The Numbers

50+ million online views

10,000+ event attendees

1,300+ Dodge thrill/drift rides/simulator rides

1,025 horsepower of the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 that debuted at the event

400+ cruise-in car show vehicles

65 drag-racing competitors

4 billboards on the Vegas Strip showing Livestream event coverage

1 Kaman K-MAX helicopter to airdrop the Challenger SRT Demon 170 on The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT Hellcat versions of the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango, as well as an R/T performance hybrid version of the all-new Dodge Hornet, representing the brand's first-ever electrified performance vehicle. Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock; the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world; and the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever; and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet. Combined, these four muscle vehicles make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2022, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so three years in a row. In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS).

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Dodge and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Dodge brand: www.dodge.com

Direct Connection: www.DCPerformance.com

DodgeGarage: www.dodgegarage.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dodge

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dodgeofficial

Twitter: www.twitter.com/dodge and @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dodge, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis