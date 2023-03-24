SpartanNash Partners With American Red Cross for Disaster Relief Efforts in California

The food solutions Company shipped 24 pallets of food products to residents impacted by severe flooding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) donated 24 pallets of food products to victims of atmospheric rivers and flooding in Southern California. In partnership with the American Red Cross, products were distributed to California residents who are being forced into shelters because of flooding, power outages and landslides.

The donation, valued at over $46,000, includes various essentials, including ready-to-eat breakfast foods; sweet snacks (fruit snacks, raisins, etc.); salty snacks (snack bars, crackers, etc.); and juice boxes. The food was dropped off in Fresno, Calif.

"The flooding and displacement of residents from their homes is devastating," said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam. "As a food solutions company, we are proud to provide essential supplies and comfort in times of uncertainty. We appreciate the American Red Cross for their collaboration, and we will continue to monitor the situation to see how we can support future efforts."

Since the end of December 2022, 12 atmospheric rivers have impacted the state of California with a series of aftereffects including flash floods, river floods, levee breaks and high levels of snowfall. This has led to power outages and homes and businesses being destroyed, displacing thousands of California residents. The American Red Cross has deployed over 1,200 volunteers from across the country to help provide people with more than 12,000 overnight stays in shelters.

"California residents need our help recovering from these devastating and dangerous storms. We appreciate the generosity of SpartanNash and its dedication to helping us accomplish our goal of helping others in time of need," said Ron Horvat, division vice-president of fundraising of the American Red Cross. "All affected by this disaster should receive care and hope, and through this timely donation, we are able to do that."

SpartanNash is committed to helping communities impacted by natural disasters, and with a vast distribution network, the Company is uniquely equipped to provide aid when and where it is most needed. Recently, SpartanNash immediately reacted and initiated donations for Turkey-Syria earthquake survivors and completed $1M in aid to Ukrainian refugees.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. As a distributor, wholesaler and retailer with a global supply chain network, SpartanNash customers span a diverse group of national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, and the Company's own brick-and-mortar grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. SpartanNash distributes grocery and household goods, including fresh produce and its Our Family® portfolio of products, to locations in all 50 states, in addition to distributing to the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. To support its distribution business, the Company operates a strategically developed network of large-scale distribution facilities and a nationwide transportation fleet. In addition, the Company owns and operates 147 supermarkets - primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market - and shares its operational insights to drive innovative solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

