Corian® Design Announces 2023 Color Launch

On-trend, design-centric options developed to inspire designers and architects.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corian® Design has introduced a new color collection to their Corian® Solid Surface portfolio filled with appealing design options made to create cutting-edge environments for interior spaces. The new colors will be commercially available effective immediately.

(PRNewswire)

The eight new colors of Corian® Solid Surface and new design aesthetic for Corian® Quartz provide a stunning array of options for designers and architects to create striking spaces in commercial or residential settings. And with the inclusion of colors manufactured with recycled content, many of the new aesthetics make an impact in the design world, not on the environment.*

These collections derive their inspiration from the influences of the outdoors, and from a global cityscape. The Corian® Solid Surface collection has new introductions that celebrate the beauty of nature, providing a stunning appeal for any design space. Corian® Quartz adds London Royal to its London collection that derives its inspiration from a city steeped in the historic yet modern sensibilities of a bustling metropolis.

"Through our relationships in the design and architecture communities, we have been able to provide fresh styles and design iterations to enable the sophisticated and polished interior environments demanded today," says Maggie Ellis, North America Marketing Leader at Corian® Design. "We are particularly excited about the inclusion of recycled content in many of the new colors. These new 2023 Corian® Design aesthetics embody our commitment to design and sustainability."

New Corian® Solid Surface Collection

Whether quietly adding moments of visual calm, or making a bold statement with color and pattern, Corian® Solid Surface offers new 2023 aesthetics that help translate nature's best looks to any design space.

Terrains: Inspired by the earth, suggesting everything from a garden path to contemplative stones. Contains recycled content.*

Archeologic showcases light and medium neutral-colored elements ideal for almost any design.

Excavage has a geologic inspiration, with various sized particles of charcoal, warm grey, and warm white scattered within a light grey background for a natural appeal that is visually enticing.

Pebble Lane features a casual look with a tan background and scattered neutral grains, focusing on a warm, simple, and pure aesthetic.

Stonique offers warm-hued and subtle translucent particles that emanates light, providing depth and visual interest.

Terrazzos: Inspired by Italian mosaics, these terrazzo looks can be used in both modern and classic designs. Contains recycled content.*

Laguna Terrazzo is cool and modern with blue particles that evoke a contemporary vibe that is crisp and appealing.

Peppered Terrazzo features black, grey and tan, elevating the look of the neutral colors with a contrast that works across classic and contemporary design.

Nuwoods: Beautiful woodgrain looks with the performance of Corian® Solid Surface (non-porous, easy to clean, virtually seamless, and repairable).

Provence Nuwood displays a beauty that evokes feelings of the forest with a deep, lush brown suited to traditional or modern spaces.

Bleached Nuwood has a light tan coloring suggestive of wood's natural variation with contrasting woodgrain and inspirations of light and water.

Corian® Quartz adds new aesthetic to its London Collection

The Corian® Quartz London collection offers sublime options in design with three unique looks that embody the sophistication, richness and limitless style of this renowned city. The three looks in the collection offer diverse and adaptable styles that work in any interior setting:

London Abbey offers a fresh take on marble, with light grey veins that flow through a white background for a subtle cityscape nod.

London Sky creates a calming atmosphere with a light background and tone-on-tone veins for a design classic approach.

New aesthetic London Royal features a subtle grey background with swirling veins and larger particles resulting in a look that is noble and classic yet stunningly modern.

For samples, please visit Colors2U.com and register for a commercial account. To find a distributor visit our distributor page.

*Pending SCS Certification in Q4.

About Corian® Design

Corian® Design, a division of DuPont Water & Protection, is a global organization which creates, manufactures and markets advanced materials, products and solutions for interior design and architecture, originating from a foundation of world-class technologies and expertise. Marketed under the Corian® brand and the Make your Space™ tagline, its materials, products and solutions meet the most demanding requirements in terms of beauty, functionality and durability. The Corian® Design global portfolio is continuously evolving, and it currently includes Corian® Solid Surface, Corian® Quartz and Corian® Endura™. To learn more about Corian® Design: http://www.corian.com.

About DuPont Water & Protection

DuPont Water & Protection is a global leader in products and solutions that protect what matters – people, structures and the environment – and enables its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands including Corian®, Kevlar®, Nomex®, Tyvek®, Styrofoam™ and Filmtec™.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

(PRNewswire)

DuPont Logo (PRNewsfoto/DuPont) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DuPont