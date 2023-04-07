2023 Qingdao Film and TV Week opened in Qingdao West Coast New Area

"New Technology, New Vision, New Film Capital"

QINGDAO, China, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital empowerment, filming the future. On April 7th, the 2023 Qingdao Film and TV Week, jointly organized by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Shandong Provincial Committee, the Radio and Television Administration of Shandong Province, and the Qingdao Municipal People's Government, and co-organized by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Qingdao Municipal Committee, the Qingdao Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, and the Administration Committeeof Qingdao West Coast New Area Work Committee, was kicked off in Qingdao West Coast New Area.

With the theme of "New Technology, New Vision, New Film Capital", this session of Qingdao Film and TV Week is closely associated with the two major topics of "technological innovation" and "industrial development". It will focus on the development path of film and TV industrialization, promote the construction of a film and television ecosystem, extend the industrial chain, comprehensively create the city's business card of "Film and TV Capital" in the Qingdao West Coast New Area, and solidly facilitate the construction of Qingdao as the "Film Capital" of the world, thereby providing a Shandong-type solution for and making Qingdao's contribution to the construction of a country strong in film and TV.

This session of the Film and TV Week is really a rich event with numerous highlights. During the event, the opening and closing ceremonies, 19 activities in five major units: "Future of Science and Films", "Film Capital" of the World, "Golden Key Startup Ventures Plan", "Sea Level" Young Filmmaker Program, and "Golden Seagull" will be held. With the platform concept of "Film and TV+", it aims to showcase domestic and foreign film and TV achievements, collect various elements, and offer opportunities for mutual exchange and reference, and gather experts, scholars, senior figures, and technological achievements in film and TV as well as top films, offering a feast of film and TV to everyone.

