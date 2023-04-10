Robert Parker Green Emblem Awarded to Hedges Family Estate

Recognized for their Commitment to Sustainability

BENTON CITY, Wash. , April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedges Family Estate was one of 16 wineries worldwide in 2022 to be awarded this distinction. Out of the 9 wineries recognized in the United States, Hedges is proud to be the one of two Washington State wineries on this esteemed list.

Established in 1987, Hedges Family Estate began converting their vineyards to biodynamic farming in 2008. Over a decade later, Hedges Family Estate has achieved biodynamic and organic certifications in all their vineyards. The estate on Red Mountain seeks to harmonize with mother nature, following the biodynamic calendar, employing chickens for pest control, and opting for special compost preparations instead of harsh pesticides.

Located in the Red Mountain AVA, within Washington State's Yakima Valley, the Hedges Family Estate story began when Tom Hedges of Richland, Washington, married Anne-Marie Liégeois of Ossey-les-Trois-Maisons in France. Together, they purchased 50 acres in 1989, where the estate namesake stands to this day. The total size of Hedges Family Estate has more than doubled its initial size since then, with about 120 acres in total today. Hedges Family Estate is a family endeavor, and the family continued to add to their property over the years: In 1995, the family began building the Hedges château. Ten years later, in 2005, Tom and Anne-Marie's son, Christophe Hedges, was appointed as director of national sales and marketing. In 2006 daughter Sarah Hedges Goedhart became the full-time assistant winemaker, and she was appointed as head winemaker in 2015. Beginning in 2008, the initial 50-acre estate was converted to biodynamic farming and has since been Demeter certified. As the family purchased surrounding properties, that land also was prepped and farmed biodynamically. Hedges Family Estate continues to be a leader in biodynamic farming and has earned the nickname "Guardians of Red Mountain."

