Therapy Brands Takes Home Four More Comparably Awards Including Best Company Outlook

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands recently received Comparably awards for Best Company Outlook, Best Marketing, HR, and Product and Design Teams. Comparably is a highly regarded compensation, workplace culture, and career site that grants these coveted awards based upon anonymous employee feedback.

Therapy Brands takes home four Comparably awards including Best Company Outlook, Best HR Team, Best Marketing Team, and Best Product & Design Team. (PRNewswire)

Since 2021, Therapy Brands has won 18 Comparably Awards in numerous categories including Happiest Employees, Best Leadership Teams, and Best Work Life Balance. These awards recognize our commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture that values diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"Our team members and their dedication to our customers is what drives our mission. We are committed to fostering an environment where people are valued and supported," said Kelley Blair, Chief Operations Officer, Therapy Brands. "It is an honor to receive these awards because they are voted on by our team members."

Therapy Brands is always seeking outstanding people who want to bring innovative technology solutions to the healthcare industry. Those interested can join the dedicated teams that work side-by-side with providers, industry experts, and market leaders.

About Therapy Brands

Therapy Brands provides practice management solutions to over 30,000 therapy practices with their flagship products TheraNest, WebABA, Catalyst, Fusion, Procentive, and TenEleven. The company fosters its mission-driven culture through thought leadership programming, education, volunteerism, and diversity and inclusion initiatives. Current and aspiring leaders are given opportunities to further enhance their skills through Therapy Brands' Leadership Academy and Emerging Leaders Program, and all employees have opportunities to develop their skills and increase career opportunities through cross-functional initiatives such as our mentor program, brand ambassadors, and thrive events. (www.therapybrands.com)

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it is like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. (www.comparably.com)

Media Contact:

Nicole Lininger

nicole.lininger@therapybrands.com or 724-601-0337

Therapy Brands (PRNewsfoto/KKR,Therapy Brands) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Therapy Brands