FREEDOM, Maine, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 2023 U.S. Flag stamp, the U.S. Postal Service honors an important symbol of our nation. The flag serves as a visual reminder of the array of freedoms that Americans enjoy. This stamp displays the banner in its full glory, seven red and six white bars straight and true, with 50 white stars sharply defined on a blue field.

U.S. Postal Service Issues U.S. Flag Stamp (PRNewswire)

The flag's design dates to 1777, when the Continental Congress specified 13 horizontal stripes and 13 stars to honor the 13 original colonies. Various versions of the early flag continued to be used until, in 1818, the U.S. Congress standardized the design, mandating 13 stripes forever but a star for every state.

In the mid-1950s, anticipating statehood for both Alaska and Hawaii, President Dwight D. Eisenhower appointed a committee to create designs for two new flags. The last time the flag's design changed was July 4, 1960, with the entrance of Hawaii into the United States the previous August.

The U.S. Flag Forever stamp will be sold in booklets and panes of 20, and coils of 100, 3,000 and 10,000. Providing a solid foundation for the flag is the word FREEDOM.

Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp with existing art by Hong Li.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps , by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to nearly 165 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel and like us on Facebook. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: Leisha Palmore-Drummond

(C) 202-258-1788

leisha.i.palmore-drummond@usps.gov

usps.com/news

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service