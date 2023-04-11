Finseca: 4 Tips to Help You Tidy Up Your Finances this Spring

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While many are focused on spring cleaning and tidying up around their homes, the same exercise should be done with your finances. Nearly 8 in 10 Americans are anxious about their financial situation, so the team at Finseca is here to help.

Finseca (PRNewsfoto/Finseca) (PRNewswire)

1. Check Your Emergency Fund

Unexpected expenses can come at any time. Start Spring with an accurate accounting of expenses, so that you have enough to cover an emergency. A general rule of thumb is that you should have enough to cover three to six months' worth of living expenses.

2. Evaluate Your Financial Goals

This could mean assessing your credit card debt, checking in on your credit score, and reevaluating your 401(k) contributions. At the very least, you should make an effort to put a minimum of 5% of your paycheck away into a retirement account – particularly if your employer offers a match. Retirement savings have a tax advantage, so the real cost to you is minimal.

3. Assess Your Protection Options

Getting life insurance while you're young and healthy is extremely affordable. Start by thinking about your term options and talk to your financial security professional about the benefits of permanent life insurance when you're young. If you already have a plan, major life events like getting married, buying a home, having a baby, and starting a new business are all excellent times to review your plan.

4. Talk to a professional.

One of the easiest ways to tidy up your finances is to sit down with a financial security professional, preferably a Finseca professional. A professional can walk you through your planning and investment options to ensure your future is all squared away for this year and beyond.

Dusting off your financial anxiety this Spring starts with a quick tidying up of your financial future!

About Finseca

At Finseca, we know that financial security improves people's lives and protects their livelihoods and future wellbeing. We are rising to the challenge of increasing financial security for all. Finseca represents the men and women of the financial security profession who dedicate themselves to delivering holistic financial security to their clients every day.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Finseca