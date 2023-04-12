CourtAvenue Announces New Chief Technology Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CourtAvenue, the leading digital transformation agency, has recently appointed David Dettmer as its new Chief Technology Officer. In his new role, David will serve as a global ambassador for CourtAvenue Inc., empowering clients with unparalleled growth opportunities through his leadership of product development and his expertise in emerging technologies. With his unwavering commitment to enhancing technical capabilities, David will help CourtAvenue's clients accelerate their business growth and achieve success on a global scale.

"As CTO, David will serve as a trusted advisor to internal CourtAvenue teams and clients overseeing technology strategy, product development as well as leading our global tech organization, " said Kenny Tomlin, Co-Founder of CourtAvenue. "David is a highly experienced Chief Technology Officer with over two decades of experience in technology strategy development and we are thrilled to welcome him."

"I am thrilled to join CourtAvenue. With their impressive track record of driving innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions, I am confident that together we will take our technology strategy to new heights and continue to deliver exceptional digital innovations to our clients around the world," said David.

David earned his degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and has been the executive leader of many product and engineering organizations for startups over the past 20 years. He is also the author of Raising Engineers, A Founders Guide to Building a High-Performing Engineering Team.

CourtAvenue is a global agency composed of industry entrepreneurs and experts accelerating digital transformation for the world's most ambitious companies. The agency works with clients to prioritize and actualize new avenues of digital and business growth by using data and insights to define growth verticals and modernizing business processes through emerging technologies. With its best-in-class commerce capabilities across owned and retail channels, the agency helps clients understand the customer needs they must address, the opportunities they have to differentiate, and the roadmap to bring it all to life. CourtAvenue drives clients closer to consumers by determining how to create human-centered interactions with the company, its services, and its products.

