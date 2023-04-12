Free Virtual College Week - Lineup Includes Speakers from the College Essay Guy, Gap Year Solutions, and Top Score Solutions

Fusion Education Group Hosts Informative Webinar Series to Help Families Make Post-Secondary Plans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --College admission to highly selective universities, the benefits of a gap year, and the relevance of standardized tests are all hot topics on deck for Fusion Education Group's (FEG) Spring College Week from April 17 through April 21.

Fusion Education Group (FEG) is hosting its Spring College Week April 17 - 20. Families are welcome to attend the webinars intended to help students from eighth through twelfth grade successfully plan for their next educational chapter. The week's events are free and open to all high school families. Students do not need to attend a FEG school to attend. (PRNewswire)

"Students do best when they feel in control of their educational journey," said Stafford Slick , FEG PSC Director.

Families are welcome to attend the webinars intended to help students from eighth through twelfth grade successfully plan for their next educational chapter. FEG's Fall Virtual College Week is free and open to all high school families. Students do not need to attend a FEG school to attend.

"At Fusion, our students do best when they feel in control of their educational journey," said Stafford Slick, Director of Post-Secondary Counseling for Fusion Education Group.

"Identifying the right option for students after high school evokes questions, presents obstacles, and can create confusion for both parents and students. College Week reflects our commitment to help all families acquire the knowledge and confidence to best support their high schooler."

Slick said questions about admissions remain front and center for most families, and FEG is pleased to partner this year with the nationally renowned College Essay Guy team. Community Manager Tom Campbell will lead families through the admissions process and focus on highly selective colleges. Campbell previously served as a private school counselor and as the Assistant Dean of Admissions at Pomona College (currently, seven-percent acceptance rate).

Families can find the entire week of events here (all events are EDT in US and Canada).

Monday, April 17 , at 7 p.m. High School Course Planning for College-Bound Students . The academic rigor of a high school student's class load is a reliable predictor of their future college success. Megan Schlafer , Director of Student Development at Fusion Academy Sugar Land, and Annette Moran , Fusion Post-Secondary Counselor of the Southwest Region, will provide the academic framework for college bound students. Register here . . The academic rigor of a high school student's class load is a reliable predictor of their future college success., Director of Student Development at Fusion Academy Sugar Land, and, Fusion Post-Secondary Counselor of the Southwest Region, will provide the academic framework for college bound students.

Tuesday, April 18 , 3:30 p.m. The Journey Continues: Fusion Alumni Panel . Listen to a panel of Fusion Academy alumni describe how the one-to-one academic model readies students for the collegiate environment. Register here . . Listen to a panel of Fusion Academy alumni describe how the one-to-one academic model readies students for the collegiate environment.

Tuesday, April 18 , 7:00 p.m. Gap Year 101: Featuring Gap Year Solutions . Curious parents and students alike want to know why a gap year option might be their next best decision. Katherine Stievater , of Gap Year Solutions, will discuss how a gap year can be transformational and provide students practical skills, real-world learning, networking, and travel. Catherine Keightley , Fusion Academy Alexandria Head of School, will share her experience collaborating with Gap Year Solutions for her own daughter. Register here . . Curious parents and students alike want to know why a gap year option might be their next best decision., of Gap Year Solutions, will discuss how a gap year can be transformational and provide students practical skills, real-world learning, networking, and travel., Fusion Academy Alexandria Head of School, will share her experience collaborating with Gap Year Solutions for her own daughter.

Wednesday, April 19 , 7:00 p.m. Navigating the College Search for Students Who Learn Differently . Every student learns differently, consequently parents need to ask questions unique to their child. What does college look like for the student whose challenges derive from ADHD, executive function, ASD, or a learning disability? Families will gain the knowledge and tools to effectively assess their student's needs, evaluate colleges, and successfully prepare for the transition. Register here . . Every student learns differently, consequently parents need to ask questions unique to their child. What does college look like for the student whose challenges derive from ADHD, executive function, ASD, or a learning disability? Families will gain the knowledge and tools to effectively assess their student's needs, evaluate colleges, and successfully prepare for the transition.

Thursday, April 20 at 7:00 p.m. College Essay Guy Presents: College Admissions Fundamentals and Highly Selective Programs . It is never too early to start planning for admission to a highly selective college, but what does it take? College Essay Guy Community Manager Tom Campbell's presentation will help families understand how to plan, what to focus on, and hopefully ease nerves, too. Register here . . It is never too early to start planning for admission to a highly selective college, but what does it take? College Essay Guy Community Managerpresentation will help families understand how to plan, what to focus on, and hopefully ease nerves, too.

Friday, April 21 , at 12:30 p.m. SAT & ACT 201: All You Need to Know About the Changing College Admissions Testing Landscape. To test or not to test? Which standardized test matters? What will the digital SAT look like? Alex Chip, Founder of Top Score Education, will offer answers to the preceding questions and delve into testing accommodations, and more. Register here. . To test or not to test? Which standardized test matters? What will the digital SAT look like? Alex Chip, Founder of Top Score Education, will offer answers to the preceding questions and delve into testing accommodations, and more.

Summer is the perfect time to partner with a post-secondary counselor at Fusion. Learn more here. In addition to post-secondary counseling, FEG offers more than 250 summer courses for students interested in remediation, courses for credit and executive functioning. Families can take advantage of a limited time 20-percent discount by registering for PSC counseling or enrolling in summer courses here.

Families interested in previously recorded college and post-secondary webinars should visit the resources pages here.

About Fusion Education Group: Fusion Education Group (FEG) is an innovator of personalized education. FEG provides accredited personalized education for more than 10,000 middle and high school students annually at Fusion Academy, with 80 campuses that offer one-to-one instruction; Barnstable Academy, which offers traditional college prep in a small school setting in New Jersey; and Fusion Global Academy, which offers one-to-one personalized education through a completely virtual campus that currently serves students in all 50 states and 35 additional countries.

(PRNewsfoto/Fusion Education Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fusion Education Group