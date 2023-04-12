Go Guiyang: All eyes on big data & cloud computing

BEIJING, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Guiyang, capital of Southwest China's Guizhou province, is accelerating the development of a national computing power and algorithm supporting base with participation of leading information technology companies, and aiming to help drive the digital economy of the country.

The Guian data center cluster here now has seven super-large data centers for three telecom giants - China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom - and tech giants Apple, Tencent and Huawei.

Internet bandwidth out of the province reached 38,000 Gbps, linking directly to 32 cities on the internet, data from local authorities showed. By 2025, the cluster will have 4 million servers.

In this video, Alina Kurowski from Germany takes on a tour of Guiyang, where she visited the Huawei Cloud Guian Data Center, which is the largest data center of Huawei Cloud and also a green and low carbon data center.

Alina also explored Chemi, a company dedicated to smart transportation, and a smart parking lot that makes parking more convenient in old neighborhoods and commercial areas.

She ended her tour at an outdoor smart gym in Guanshanhu Park, where she experienced modern technologies such as cloud computing, 5G, and the internet of things that are used to record data and provide advice to users.

Watch the video to find out more.

