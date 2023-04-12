KITCHENAID LAUNCHES BRAND'S FIRST 4-DOOR COUNTER-DEPTH DESIGN REFRIGERATOR WITH CUSTOM FREEZE ZONE

Designed With a Seamless Built-In Look & Flexible and Accessible Storage to Let Your Creativity Flow

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KitchenAid announces the brand's first 4-door refrigerator. The French Door refrigerator design on top allows for easy viewing and storage flexibility, combined with the side-by-side freezer set up on bottom which helps visibility and avoids stacking like in a bottom mount freezer setup. With its counter-depth design, stylish flat edges and recessed handles, this freestanding refrigerator fits nearly flush with surrounding cabinetry to offer a built-in look, allowing more room to move seamlessly within your kitchen.

"The 4-door design combined with the storage flexibility lets Makers customize their needs in a way that fully supports their creativity," said Anthony Pastrick, KitchenAid Senior Brand Manager. "The refrigerators' flat edges and recessed handles create a more modern aesthetic."

In addition to the 4-door and counter-depth design, the new KitchenAid® refrigerator features benefits including:

Custom Freeze Zone : Found in the right side of the freezer section, the Custom Freeze Zone sets temperatures to 0, 10 or 19°F. Great for helping to keep compound butters, gelato, or Shave Ice at perfect serving temperature.

Sliding Storage Trays : Full-width refrigerator trays, included in both the refrigerator and freezer compartments, slide out for easy access to large platters and ingredients. An additional tray can be found in the Custom Freeze Zone and is perfect for chilling and prepping. Trays are moisture and stain-resistant.

ExtendFresh™ Temperature Management System: This unique feature senses and adjusts temperatures in the refrigerator and freezer to help keep ingredients fresh by monitoring the airflow between them.

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and the first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to create. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA.

