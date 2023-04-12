Mobile Health: A Recordkeeping Hero for Compliance

Revolutionary technology streamlines compliance recordkeeping for occupational health and employee screening exams.

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Health, a leading provider of occupational health and employee medical screening, has put technology at the forefront of their business for 39 years. As OSHA, DOH, DOT, and other regulations have made recordkeeping an ongoing challenge for employers, Mobile Health's technology has become a lifesaver. By leveraging their user-friendly and dependable technology, Mobile Health helps employers streamline compliance through a centralized, HIPAA-compliant environment for one-stop recordkeeping.

By leveraging their user-friendly and dependable technology, Mobile Health helps employers streamline compliance through a centralized, HIPAA-compliant environment for one-stop recordkeeping. (PRNewswire)

Mobile Health helps streamline compliance through a centralized, HIPAA-compliant environment for one-stop recordkeeping.

STREAMLINING REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

With Mobile Health's technology, regulatory requirements are easy to follow. In their Client Portal, employers can schedule physical exams, TB testing, drug testing, vaccines, vision screening, and more at 6,500 U.S. clinics. All results come directly to the portal, making recordkeeping more efficient than ever.

"Recordkeeping is crucial for anyone in HR, employee health, compliance, and credentialing," said Andrew Shulman, Mobile Health CEO. "Mobile Health's technology takes a huge burden off their plate and gives them more time back in their day. They don't have to worry about lost records, waiting for a fax, or getting results from their employees because the Mobile Health Client Portal has everything covered."

ALWAYS AUDIT-READY

When it comes to an audit, records are what OSHA is looking for. For instance, OSHA mandates that medical evaluations for respirator use be kept on record by the employer for the duration of the person's employment plus 30 years. This is where Mobile Health comes in. By using their technology, all records are stored in one reliable and protected platform, ensuring that employers can easily access and maintain records for as long as necessary to comply with regulations. By providing comprehensive coverage through the Mobile Health Client Portal, the company operates not just as an occupational health vendor, but as a true partner.

Mobile Health's technology enables employers to prove that they have taken every necessary step to comply with regulatory requirements, making it an essential tool for compliance and recordkeeping. To learn more go to Mobilehealth.com.

ABOUT MOBILE HEALTH

Mobile Health is a trusted employee screening and occupational health provider with 39 years of clinical excellence. Their 6,500+ nationwide clinics and on-site teams offer every medical exam employers need for hiring and compliance. Mobile Health enables businesses to consolidate to one provider for OSHA/DOH compliance and for building a safer, healthier workforce. Their expert teams design programs to reduce employer bottlenecks, increase throughput, and make occupational health easier than ever before. For more information, visit MobileHealth.com.

Media Contact:

Dave Schramm

Chief Marketing Officer

(269) 270-6677

dschramm@mobilehealth.com

Mobile Health (PRNewsfoto/Mobile Health) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mobile Health