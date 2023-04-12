NDI® sets out to become the universal technology for video connectivity

NDI®, a company that is part of Vizrt Group, presents its plans to connect video devices in any industry and drive the future of interoperability

STOCKHOLM, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NDI , the fast-growing connectivity tech company, enters an exciting new phase with the purpose of scaling the NDI protocol as the IP standard that connects all devices and software used to create, share, collaborate, and consume video in any industry.

At a global live-streamed event held last night, the NDI team, together with ecosystem partners AMD, AVer, BirdDog, Mevo and Ross Video, shared its vision for the future of video: a universe where all hardware, software, and cloud become seamlessly interoperable.

At the event, NDI announced its investment in expanding its ecosystem while maintaining seamless interoperability across all products, platforms, and industries.

Through the NDI SDK, the company's core technology is available to anyone who wants to explore new use cases. And today, over six hundred thousand devices, from companies like Panasonic, Sony or BirdDog, are NDI-enabled. NDI technology is also supported by the most widely used video-based software applications, like Microsoft Teams or Grass Valley.

"Video is no longer something traveling through the network. Instead, it is becoming the network itself: the videoverse. Thanks to the latest advancements in cloud computing, AI technology, and 5G networks, video is becoming truly ubiquitous and the main way in which humans and machines interact with each other." says Tarif Sayed, NDI President and General Manager.

"Together with our growing ecosystem of adopters, we are developing the most efficient, easy-to-use, and interoperable technology for video connections everywhere - not just in the broadcast industry but also the broader content streaming market, as well as specialized industries such as healthcare, education and security that are demanding more efficient video technologies."

To answer the needs of these industries, NDI Advanced, the company's most complete offering (which can be requested through the NDI website), provides access to the most efficient NDI format, HX3 – which harnesses H.264 and HEVC codecs to ensure transmission of pristine, visually lossless video using just 50MBs of bandwidth – as well as providing additional APIs, dedicated customer support and more.

To guarantee that this ecosystem expansion maintains consistency of experience for anyone using NDI, the company introduces two new certification programs: NDI Certified, for products integrating features of NDI Advanced, and Works with NDI, for devices that do not require a native NDI integration but want to guarantee full compatibility with the NDI ecosystem.

Finally, NDI shares its plans to build on the engagement with its loyal community of users, the key driver of growth for NDI. Community initiatives will be organized throughout the year, including the first-ever NDI Hackathon, and an NDI Beta program where selected community members will gain early hands-on access to updates to the core technology.

To find out more about the new chapter of NDI, watch the keynote session here at NDI's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UxSW24Nu2Ak

NDI will display this new business vision and brand identity at NAB 2023 (Vizrt Group Booth W2821). NDI connectivity technology will also be featured by more than 70 partners, licensees, and adopters at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

ABOUT NDI®

NDI is a fast-growing company that delivers the NDI standard for video connectivity. NDI – Network Device Interface – is used by millions of customers worldwide and has been adopted by more media organizations than any other IP standard, creating the industry's largest IP ecosystem of products.

NDI allows multiple video systems to identify and communicate with one another over IP; it can encode, transmit and receive many streams of high quality, low-latency, frame-accurate video and audio in real-time. The growth of NDI is backed by a growing community of installers, developers, AV professionals, and users who are deeply engaged with the company through community events and initiatives. NDI is part of Vizrt Group.

