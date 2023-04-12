SUCCESSION RESOURCE GROUP (SRG) EXPANDS CORE TEAM WITH ANOTHER INDUSTRY EXPERT

Julia Sexton, CVA, brings extensive industry experience in valuations, mergers, and teaming, expanding SRG's capabilities.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Succession Resource Group (SRG) – a consulting firm focused on helping professionals in the financial services, insurance, and tax planning industries value, improve, protect, grow, and plan for the eventual transition of their business – announced a key strategic hire of Julia Sexton as Project Manager of Strategic Organizational Planning. In her new role, Sexton will be working alongside industry veteran Nicole Frey, CFP overseeing and continuing to build and develop services around contingency planning, employment resources, equity planning, and teaming for SRG's clients.

SRG is preparing so it can meet the needs of the nearly 37% of the advisors retiring in the next decade.

Sexton brings with her a wealth of experience in business appraisals and valuations, having spent five years as a valuation analyst and a business appraiser at FP Transitions, where she handled more than 2,000 valuations and completed over 200 successful merger engagements for RIAs and registered representatives with some of the industry's largest broker-dealers such as Northwestern Mutual, Ameriprise, LPL, Advisor Group, and Raymond James. In 2019, she received her Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA) designation and contributed to award-winning services for her clients.

The addition of Sexton to SRG is invaluable as SRG continues to grow while maintaining its service commitment to clients. SRG is preparing so it can meet the needs of the nearly 37% of the advisors retiring in the next decade1 - data that is consistent with M&A trends SRG is already observing. "I'm excited to be a part of the SRG family where I can add my skills and improve client outcomes. I enjoy being a part of one of the most important and largest decisions that many of our clients make in their careers, and everything that it entails," said Julia Sexton, CVA.

"Julia's industry experience in valuations, mergers, and teaming makes her an excellent addition to the SRG team. She has showcased impressive momentum, drive, and poise at such an early stage of her career, opening the door to significant client opportunities. We're thrilled to add another superstar to our ranks and look forward to the contributions she will make to our clients and our firm," said David Grau Jr., Founder and CEO.

Ryan Grau, CVA, CBA, formerly a partner at FP Transitions who previously managed Sexton and also joined SRG earlier this year, added, "SRG is able to create an exceptional client experience and provide unrivaled thought-leadership because of its team of professionals, and our culture is core to our success. Julia is one of the few professionals in our industry that met our high standards, and we are excited to add her remarkable track record of success to our team."

Succession Resource Group is a consulting firm specializing in helping independent advisors value, improve, protect, grow, and plan for the eventual transition of their financial advisory practice. With decades of combined industry experience, SRG brings a unique combination of skills, resources, and industry expertise to help advisors with personalized yet streamlined services.

