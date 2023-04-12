Ultra PRO Announces New Luxury Vivid Deluxe Gaming Accessories Featuring Alcantara® Microsuede

COMMERCE, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra PRO International LLC ("Ultra PRO"), a California-based designer and manufacturer of tabletop gaming accessories for popular trading card games such as Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon Trading Card Game, has introduced a new, high-end line: The Vivid Deluxe Collection, which features Deck Boxes and PRO-Binders made with genuine Alcantara, a premium, sustainable, cutting-edge material made in Italy. Elegant and soft to the touch, Alcantara combines aesthetics with performance, and is typically offered in luxury handbags and exotic car interiors throughout the world.

Vivid Deluxe Luxury Gaming Accessories (PRNewswire)

"The Vivid Deluxe collection delivers that next level of premium and quality to round out the top end of our gaming accessories lineup. The structured, injection molded core combined with authentic, environmentally-friendly Alcantara fabric exterior gives fans new ways to represent their passion for TCGs" said Justin Cole, Director of Business Development - Accessories.

Alcantara is a carbon neutral, vegan microsuede known for its soft, velvety texture that combines aesthetics and performance. Made only in Italy, Alcantara's well-recognized global brand and the material's unique soft touch makes it a popular choice for interior linings in high performance sports auto manufacturers including Lamborghini and Maserati, and top consumer brands such as Swarovski and Adidas for their special offerings.

The 100+ card Alcove Deck Boxes feature a patented inner core construction that provides strength and longevity along with a latched lid supported by multiple high-strength magnets. Currently, the boxes come in two styles, The vertically-oriented "Alcove Flip Deck Box'' and the horizontally-oriented "Alcove Edge Deck Box."

The 9-Pocket Zippered PRO Binder can hold up to 360 cards and zippers shut for added protection. Each individual page also has 9 side-loading pockets to organize trading card collections.

Vivid Deluxe accessories are available at https://ultrapro.com/collections/vivid-collection-accessories

