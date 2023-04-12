VivaStix Launches Revolutionary Instant Energy + Electrolytes Product

AUSTIN, Texas, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VivaStix, a new health-science nutrition and wellness company based in Austin, TX, has announced the launch of its newest product, VivaStix Instant Energy + Electrolytes. This innovative product is set to revolutionize the energy and hydration market by providing a versatile and clean alternative that can be consumed directly or mixed with a beverage.

VivaStix Instant Energy + Electrolytes is the perfect solution for those looking for a quick energy boost without the unhealthy side effects of sugar or artificial sweeteners. This new product is 100% vegan and comes in recyclable packaging, making it the most environmentally-friendly option on the market.

"VivaStix Instant Energy + Electrolytes is a game-changer in the energy drink industry," said a representative from VivaStix. "We are excited to offer a product that not only provides a quick energy boost, but is also clean, versatile, and environmentally-conscious."

VivaStix Instant Energy + Electrolytes contains a blend of powerful ingredients including caffeine, taurine, and vitamins and minerals. It has been carefully formulated to provide a clean and sustained energy boost without the use of sugar, sucralose, or other artificial sweeteners. The product can be poured directly into the mouth or mixed with water or other beverages, making it the perfect option for those on-the-go.

In addition to its clean ingredients, VivaStix Instant Energy + Electrolytes is also the most environmentally-friendly option on the market. Unlike stick packs that are typically not recyclable, VivaStix Instant Energy + Electrolytes comes in a recyclable tube, reducing waste and promoting sustainability.

VivaStix is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality products that promote health and wellness. The launch of VivaStix Instant Energy + Electrolytes is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

About VivaStix:

VivaStix is a health-science nutrition and wellness company based in Austin, TX. The company is dedicated to providing customers with the highest quality products that promote health and wellness. VivaStix is committed to sustainability and uses only the best ingredients in its products, with recyclable & sustainable packaging whenever possible.

For more information about VivaStix Instant Energy + Electrolytes, visit vivastix.com or follow us on Instagram at @vivastix.

