79% Agree Cloud Toolsets Are Essential for Cloud Contact Center Success

Advanced analytics and automation bridge gaps for improved business outcomes

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SuccessKPI, Inc., a leading, cloud-native, contact center customer experience insight and action platform provider, announced key findings such as, more than 40% of contact center decision makers report having limited success with their CCaaS migration efforts.

The commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of SuccessKPI indicates the move to the cloud has been a frustrating journey for many due to the complexity and a lack of resources. Solution expertise and cloud technology enablers are critical to getting the most from cloud contact center solution deployments, from driving improved quality, increasing efficiency and leading to better business results.

The study found that while more than 70 percent of respondents agree that optimizing the performance of their Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) is critical for business success, just 35 percent have accomplished their goal. Only 25 percent of all survey respondents – contact center decision makers from across North America, South America and Europe – are content with the performance of their contact centers.

"The move to the cloud has been a frustrating journey for many," according to the Forrester study. "Gaps in capabilities, like automation and intelligence, mean many organizations are not seeing the promise of CCaaS."

In the research, Forrester Consulting identified that functionality and usability deficits lead to frustration and underwhelming results:

More than half of respondents think that CCaaS solutions have 75 percent or less of the functionality, features, and usability of on-premises solutions.

While automation and insights to understand customers and drive business outcomes is important to 75 percent of respondents, over half say those capabilities are missing or ineffective in their current CCaaS solution.

In addition to the above key takeaways, the survey also found that 79 percent of respondents agree that the right cloud toolset is critical or important to optimizing their CCaaS.

"The key to cloud success is a cloud-native toolset that provides a single source of truth across data sources and enables advanced analytics and automation," said Dave Rennyson, CEO of SuccessKPI. "This is the reason we founded SuccessKPI—purpose-built for contact centers to make simple things easy, and complex things possible from the agent to the CEO."

Forrester Consulting completed the study in December 2022. Participants included 267 global cloud contact center technology decision makers at organizations with 1,000 or more contact center agents that have adopted or are piloting CCaaS solutions.

An exclusive webinar featuring Forrester Senior Analyst Vasupradha Srinivasan will be held on May 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to review the full results, discuss the ramifications of the survey and answer questions. Register for access: https://info.successkpi.com/cloud-success-webinar

Learn more about "The Frustrating Journey to Cloud Contact Center Success" study: https://successkpi.com/cloud-success

About SuccessKPI:

SuccessKPI is a revolutionary on-demand experience analytics software provider enabling organizations to utilize artificial intelligence and automation to improve business outcomes and transform customer experiences. SuccessKPI's insight and action platform removes the obstacles that agents, managers, and executives encounter in delivering exceptional customer service. We are trusted by some of the world's largest government, BPO, financial, healthcare, and technology contact centers in the United States, Europe, and Latin America. Learn more at www.successkpi.com.

