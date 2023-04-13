ADAMEVE.COM ASKS "DO YOU BELIEVE CONTRACEPTION SHOULD BE EASILY ACCESSIBLE TO AMERICAN ADULTS?"

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are curious about love, sex, and everything in between. This month, they surveyed over 1000 people, asking "Do you believe contraception/birth control should be easily accessible to American adults?" And the results may surprise you.

While almost 80% of the respondents (78.56% of the males and just over 80% of the females) said they believe birth control should be easily accessible to American adults, nearly 14% felt there needed to be restrictions with adults accessing contraception. Almost 4% of those polled (2.93% of the males and 4.31% of the females) said birth control should not be easily accessible to adults. And 3% were unsure.

"These numbers are disappointing but not surprising," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT, CST, and resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "With so many Americans feeling their basic rights are being taken away or threatened, we need to remember that access to contraception (condoms, the pill, IUD, etc.) is protected by the Constitution. The 14th amendment ensures the constitutional right to privacy, which protects the right to contraception."

"Adam & Eve encourages adults to explore their sexuality within their own comfort levels and boundaries," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve. "We are happy to provide options and accessories for every stage of relationship."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

