Omni Fiber enters Southwestern Ohio with $7 Million investment in Wilmington

Construction of new 100% Fiber network now underway in Wilmington, OH

CINCINNATI and WILMINGTON, Ohio, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio-based Omni Fiber and the City of Wilmington have partnered to bring broadband access to the majority of the city with a new state-of-the art 100% fiber network. Once the estimated $7 Million project is complete, the 100% fiber network will provide affordable and reliable high-speed Internet access to residents and businesses. Residential services available will include fiber Internet plans up to 2 Gbps (2,000 Mbps), traditional and streaming TV options, and Home Phone. Small business solutions will also be available later this year.

"Omni Fiber is excited to partner with yet another Ohio town that is understandably eager to improve connectivity and broadband access for their residents and local businesses," said Darrick Zucco, CEO of Omni Fiber. "Bringing more reliable broadband access and a new choice in Internet service for underserved areas across the Midwest is a mission we're proud of and appreciate the City of Wilmington supporting our efforts."

"This is another example of a company making a major investment in Wilmington," said Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth. "This investment will give our residents an important new option for Internet service, which I believe will lead to further growth of our city."

Construction of the multi-month project is now underway, with installations expected to begin in the summer. Residents interested in being among the first to be installed once construction is complete can learn more or place a no-obligation pre-order at omnifiber.com, or by calling 844-844-OMNI (6664), Monday through Friday, from 8 am to 7 pm.

About Omni Fiber

Founded in 2022 and backed by one of the largest investment firms in the telecommunications industry and led by a leadership team with 100 + years combined industry experience, Ohio-based Omni Fiber provides 100% fiber-optic broadband Internet, TV, and Phone services to residential and business customers in the Midwestern United States. Omni Fiber offers symmetrical speeds of up to 2 Gbps, no hidden fees, no data caps, Premium Wi-Fi included, local customer service, and competitive pricing. For more information, please visit www.omnifiber.com .

