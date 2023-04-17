Anritsu Company Announces Canadian Authorized Service Center

— Leading Test Solutions Provider Furthers Commitment to Canadian Customers —

OTTAWA, ON, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Company announces that it has named Pylon Electronics Inc. as an authorized service center for select Anritsu test solutions. The agreement allows Anritsu to continue to best serve Canadian customers.

Anritsu Company Logo (PRNewsFoto/Anritsu Company) (PRNewswire)

Anritsu names Pylon Electronics authorized service center to continue to provide premium service to Canadian customers.

Pylon Electronics operates the largest Canadian-owned calibration company and offers a true coast-to-coast solution. Pylon will service the majority of Anritsu handheld instruments, along with designated benchtop solutions, including bit error rate testers (BERTs), vector network analyzers (VNAs), and synthesizers in its Ottawa location.

"Anritsu is committed to providing premier support to our Canadian customers. We selected Pylon because of its staff's experience with Anritsu equipment, as well as our shared commitment to high-quality service and repair. Local customers will have confidence that their test Anritsu solutions will continue their peak performance and provide accurate, repeatable measurements," said Sean Grisier, Head of Technical Services, Anritsu Company.

Jarett Grant, President of Pylon Electronics, said, "Pylon is thrilled to become an authorized service center for Anritsu. Our companies have great synergy due to our shared values, such as our commitment to excellence, accuracy, and exceptional customer service. We will leverage our over 30 years in the calibration business to ensure Anritsu and their Canadian customers receive the high-quality service they have come to expect."

All equipment and calibration procedures are National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) traceable to ensure the highest quality service available. Pylon Electronics' veteran technicians are experienced at troubleshooting to the component level and have worked on the majority of test equipment in the market.

With the agreement, Pylon Electronics will service and repair Anritsu field and benchtop instruments, as well as RF components and power sensors. Among the field instruments are certain Site Master™ cable and antenna analyzers, ACCESS Master series, Network Master™ handheld analyzers, PIM Master™ family, Spectrum Master™ series, VNA Master™, and LMR Master™. Benchtop solutions supported by Pylon Electronics include designated VectorStar™ and ShockLine™ VNAs, Signal Quality Analyzer MP1800A, BERTWave™, and MG3690 series of signal generators.

About Pylon Electronics Inc.

Pylon is the largest independent and Canadian-owned service provider of test equipment calibration and repair services in Canada. Pylon has facilities in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, and Halifax. Pylon provides quality calibration services with accreditation to ISO/IEC 17025, active participation in the calibration community and commitment to customer satisfaction.

For more information, please visit www.pylonelectronics.com.

About Anritsu

Anritsu is a provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions. Anritsu engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for emerging and legacy wireline and wireless technologies used in commercial, private, military/aerospace, government, and other markets.

To learn more visit www.anritsu.com and follow Anritsu on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anritsu Company