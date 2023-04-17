Digital Brands Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Expects to generate internal free cash flow of $500,000 per month starting in October

AUSTIN, Texas, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. ("DBG") (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and 2022 fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results do not include the impact and results from our acquisition of Sundry on December 30, 2022. Our acquisition of Sundry has had a significantly positive impact on our year-to-date results, as we noted on our State of the Union call in March, which includes the expectation to generate $500,000 in internal cash flow per month starting in October.

Results for the Fiscal 2022

Net revenues for fiscal 2022 increased 84.2% to $14.0 million compared to $7.6 million in 2021

Gross margin profit increased 218.5% to $6.0 million compared to $1.9 million in a year ago

G&A expenses of $16.4 million declined by $400,000 compared to $16.8 million a year ago

Sales and marketing expenses were $5.0 million compared to $3.8 million a year ago

Distribution expenses were $612,000 compared to $489.000 million a year ago

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $38.0 million , or $49.32 per share, compared to $32.4 million , or $424.15 per share, a year ago

Results for the Fourth Quarter

Net revenues were $3.4 in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $4.0 million a year ago

Gross margin was $642,000 versus $472,000 a year-ago

G&A expenses were $3.1 million versus $2.5 million a year ago

Sales & Marketing expenses decreased $420,000 to $1.0 million from $1.4 million a year ago

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $15.8 million , or $20.46 per share compared to $9.7 million , or $127.13 per diluted share, a year ago

"Our business is completely different now than it was in 2022. We lost a year due to the market decline in 2022, which delayed our acquisition of Sundry. We knew this acquisition was the critical step in our path to create a company with scale, positive ebitda and positive cash flow. Now that the Sundry acquisition has happened, we are well on our way to achieving our initial goals," said Hil Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Brands Group.

Davis continued, "In October of last year we had a positive change in our working capital cycle model due to our ability to start factoring our wholesale orders. In October of this year, we expect another more significant positive change to our cash flow, which is the end of our MCA weekly payments. Once we make our last weekly MCA payment, our business will generate over $490,000 in cash flow a month due to these weekly payments now flowing to our balance sheet. This is a significant swing in our cash flow and will be in addition to our ability to factor our wholesale orders and our expectation of positive ebitda later this year."

Conference Call and Webcast Details Updated

Management will host a conference call on Monday, April 17 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 605-1828 from the U.S. or internationally. The conference I.D. code is 13738180 or via the web by using the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=6iDznF2B.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting DBG and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "should," and "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates, however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements regarding DBG's plans, objectives, projections and expectations relating to DBG's operations or financial performance, and assumptions related thereto are forward-looking statements. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. DBG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of DBG to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks arising from the widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease, or any other public health crisis, including the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic; the level of consumer demand for apparel and accessories; disruption to DBGs distribution system; the financial strength of DBG's customers; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials and contracted products; disruption and volatility in the global capital and credit markets; DBG's response to changing fashion trends, evolving consumer preferences and changing patterns of consumer behavior; intense competition from online retailers; manufacturing and product innovation; increasing pressure on margins; DBG's ability to implement its business strategy; DBG's ability to grow its wholesale and direct-to-consumer businesses; retail industry changes and challenges; DBG's and its vendors' ability to maintain the strength and security of information technology systems; the risk that DBG's facilities and systems and those of our third-party service providers may be vulnerable to and unable to anticipate or detect data security breaches and data or financial loss; DBG's ability to properly collect, use, manage and secure consumer and employee data; stability of DBG's manufacturing facilities and foreign suppliers; continued use by DBG's suppliers of ethical business practices; DBG's ability to accurately forecast demand for products; continuity of members of DBG's management; DBG's ability to protect trademarks and other intellectual property rights; possible goodwill and other asset impairment; DBG's ability to execute and integrate acquisitions; changes in tax laws and liabilities; legal, regulatory, political and economic risks; adverse or unexpected weather conditions; DBG's indebtedness and its ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, if needed, could prevent DBG from fulfilling its financial obligations; and climate change and increased focus on sustainability issues. More information on potential factors that could affect DBG's financial results is included from time to time in DBG's public reports filed with the SEC, including DBG's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Forms 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS













































Three Months Ended

Year Ended















December 31,

December 31,















2022

2021

2022

2021



























As Restated Net revenues



$ 3,375,245

$ 4,009,645

$ 13,971,178

$ 7,584,859 Cost of net revenues

2,732,897

3,537,564

8,030,908

5,716,587 Gross profit

642,348

472,081

5,940,270

1,868,272





























Operating expenses:















General and administrative

3,145,228

3,931,675

16,371,536

16,752,516 Sales and marketing

979,355

1,409,261

4,950,635

3,810,583 Distribution

89,059

250,597

611,569

489,371 Impairment



15,539,332

3,400,000

15,539,332

3,400,000 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(5,854,052)

1,725,066

564,303

8,764,460 Total operating expenses

13,898,922

10,716,599

38,037,375

33,216,930





























Loss from operations

(13,256,574)

(10,244,518)

(32,097,105)

(31,348,658)





























Other income (expense):















Interest expense











(2,963,845)

(1,643,115)

(9,014,337)

(3,663,921) Other non-operating income (expenses)

438,395

2,189,156

3,068,080

1,554,502 Total other income (expense), net

(2,525,450)

546,041

(5,946,257)

(2,109,419)





























Income tax benefit (provision)

-

-

-

1,100,120 Net loss







$ (15,782,024)

$ (9,698,477)

$ (38,043,362)

$ (32,357,957)





























Weighted average common shares outstanding -

























basic and diluted

771,297

76,289

771,297

76,289 Net loss per common share - basic and diluted













$ (20.46)

$ (127.13)

$ (49.32)

$ (424.15)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW





































Year Ended















December 31,















2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:















Net loss









$ (38,043,362)

$ (32,357,957) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

2,226,376

1,220,736 Amortization of loan discount and fees

6,506,384

1,382,222 Stock-based compensation









602,038

4,800,337 Fees incurred in connection with debt financings

568,149

560,309 Change in fair value of warrant liability









(18,223)

11,958 Change in fair value of derivative liability









(1,354,434)

(910,204) Change in fair value of contingent consideration









564,303

8,764,460 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets









15,539,331

3,400,000 Forgiveness of Payroll Protection Program









(1,760,755)

(407,994) Change in credit reserve









(118,840)

36,893 Deferred offering costs









367,696

- Deferred income tax benefit









-

(1,100,120) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Accounts receivable, net

(475,036)

150,288 Due from factor, net

655,708

(399,701) Inventory

471,831

(911,293) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(402,515)

(151,917) Accounts payable

919,131

456,690 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,992,649

834,489 Deferred revenue

(74,268)

4,882 Due to related parties

278,590

(63,550) Accrued interest

984,358

461,113 Net cash used in operating activities









(10,570,889)

(14,218,359) Cash flows from investing activities:







Cash acquired (consideration) pursuant to business combination













(7,247,303)

(5,936,757) Purchase of property, equipment and software













(5,533)

(43,179) Deposits













(60,548)

(31,117) Net cash used in investing activities

(7,313,384)

(6,011,053) Cash flows from financing activities:







Repayments of related party notes

(170,000)

- Advances (repayments) from factor

(3,096)

(41,200) Repayment of contingent consideration

(645,304)

- Proceeds from venture debt

237,500

- Issuance of loans payable

3,280,360

2,779,910 Repayments of convertible and promissory notes

(7,437,349)

(2,006,628) Issuance of convertible notes payable













6,951,250

8,433,650 Proceeds from public offering













19,347,446

10,000,002 Exercise of over-allotment option with public offering, net













-

1,364,997 Exercise of warrants













-

1,768,046 Offering costs













(2,921,646)

(2,116,957) Net cash provided by financing activities

18,639,161

20,181,820 Net change in cash and cash equivalents

754,888

(47,592) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

528,394

575,986 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 1,283,282

$ 528,394

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC STATEMENT OF BALANCE SHEETS





































December 31,















2022

2021 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,283,282

$ 528,394



Accounts receivable, net

628,386

89,394



Due from factor, net

839,400

985,288



Inventory

5,225,282

2,755,358



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

853,044

417,900







Total current assets

8,829,394

4,776,334 Deferred offering costs

-

367,696 Property, equipment and software, net

76,657

97,265 Goodwill





10,103,811

18,264,822 Intangible assets, net

14,427,503

12,841,313 Deposits





198,342

137,794 Right of use asset

102,349

-







Total assets

$ 33,738,056

$ 36,485,224





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)







Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 8,098,165

$ 6,562,690



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

4,457,115

2,237,145



Deferred revenue

202,129

276,397



Due to related parties

556,225

277,635



Contingent consideration liability

12,098,475

12,179,476



Convertible note payable, net

2,721,800

100,000



Accrued interest payable

1,561,795

1,110,679



Note payable - related party

129,489

299,489



Venture debt, net of discount

-

6,001,755



Loan payable, current

1,966,250

2,502,000



Promissory note payable

9,000,000

3,500,000



Right of use liability, current portion

102,349

-







Total current liabilities

40,893,792

35,047,266 Convertible note payable, net

-

5,501,614 Loan payable

297,438

713,182 Derivative liability

-

2,294,720 Warrant liability

-

18,223







Total liabilities

41,191,230

43,575,005





















Commitments and contingencies





























Stockholders' equity (deficit):









Undesignated preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares











issued and outstanding as of both December 31, 2022 and 2021

-

-

Series A preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 1 share authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of











December 31, 2022 or 2021

-

-

Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 6,800 shares designated, 6,300 shares issued and









outstanding as of December 31, 2022, none authorized or outstanding as of December 31, 2021

1

-

Common stock, $0.0001 par, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 4,468,939 and 130,018 shares











issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

447

13

Additional paid-in capital

96,293,694

58,614,160

Accumulated deficit

(103,747,316)

(65,703,954)







Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

(7,453,174)

(7,089,781)







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$ 33,738,056

$ 36,485,224



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

About Digital Brands Group

We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. Digital native first brands are brands founded as e-commerce driven businesses, where online sales constitute a meaningful percentage of net sales, although they often subsequently also expand into wholesale or direct retail channels., Unlike typical e-commerce brands, as a digitally native vertical brand we control our own distribution, sourcing products directly from our third-party manufacturers and selling directly to the end consumer. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort. We have strategically expanded into an omnichannel brand offering these styles and content not only on-line but at selected wholesale and retail storefronts. We believe this approach allows us opportunities to successfully drive Lifetime Value ("LTV") while increasing new customer growth.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact

Hil Davis, CEO

Email: invest@digitalbrandsgroup.co

Phone: (800) 593-1047

View original content:

SOURCE Digital Brands Group, Inc.