M&T BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
GAAP Results of Operations. Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $4.01 in the first quarter of 2023, compared with $2.62 in the year-earlier quarter and $4.29 in the fourth quarter of 2022. GAAP-basis net income was $702 million in the recent quarter, $362 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $765 million in the final 2022 quarter. GAAP-basis net income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was 1.40% and 11.74%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023, compared with .97% and 8.55%, respectively, in the corresponding 2022 period and 1.53% and 12.59%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-operating merger-related expenses associated with the April 1, 2022 acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") totaled $17 million ($13 million after-tax effect, or $.10 of diluted earnings per common share) in 2022's first quarter and $45 million ($33 million after-tax effect, or $.20 of diluted earnings per common share) in the fourth quarter of 2022. M&T incurred no merger-related expenses in the first quarter of 2023.
Darren J. King, Chief Financial Officer, commenting on M&T's results noted, "The strength of M&T's diversified community banking model and prudent management have positioned M&T to continue to deliver for our customers. First quarter net income nearly doubled from the year-earlier quarter. These results reflect loan growth, steady credit quality, a strong liquidity position and, as in past years, seasonally higher salaries and employee benefits expense. M&T's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 10.15% at March 31, 2023 compared with 10.44% at last year's end."
Earnings Highlights
Change 1Q23 vs.
($ in millions, except per share data)
1Q23
1Q22
4Q22
1Q22
4Q22
Net income
$
702
$
362
$
765
94
%
-8
%
Net income available to common shareholders ̶ diluted
$
676
$
340
$
739
99
%
-9
%
Diluted earnings per common share
$
4.01
$
2.62
$
4.29
53
%
-7
%
Annualized return on average assets
1.40
%
.97
%
1.53
%
Annualized return on average common equity
11.74
%
8.55
%
12.59
%
Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations. M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.
Merger-related expenses associated with the People's United acquisition in 2022 generally consisted of professional services, temporary help fees and other costs associated with actual or planned conversions of systems and/or integration of operations and the introduction of M&T to its new customers, costs related to terminations of existing contractual arrangements to purchase various services, severance, travel costs and, in the second quarter of 2022, an initial provision for credit losses of $242 million on loans not deemed to be purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") on the April 1, 2022 acquisition date of People's United. Given the requirement under GAAP to recognize such losses above and beyond the impact of forecasted losses used in determining the fair value of acquired loans, M&T considers that initial provision to be a merger-related expense. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results. The amounts of merger-related expenses in 2022 are presented in the tables that accompany this release. No merger-related expenses were incurred in the first quarter of 2023.
Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $4.09 in the first quarter of 2023, $2.73 in the year-earlier quarter and $4.57 in last year's fourth quarter. Net operating income was $715 million in 2023's initial quarter, compared with $376 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $812 million in the final quarter of 2022. Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was 1.49% and 19.00%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023, compared with 1.04% and 12.44%, respectively, in the corresponding 2022 quarter and 1.70% and 21.29%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income. Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $1.832 billion in the recent quarter, up 102% from $907 million earned in the first quarter of 2022. That improvement reflected a $45.4 billion or 33% increase in average earning assets, largely attributable to the acquisition of People's United, and a 139 basis point widening of the net interest margin to 4.04% from 2.65% resulting from a rising interest rate environment. In the fourth quarter of 2022, taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.841 billion, the net interest margin was 4.06% and average earning assets were $179.9 billion. The modestly lower taxable-equivalent net interest income in the recent quarter as compared with 2022's fourth quarter is reflective of two fewer days in the first quarter of 2023 while the impact of the slightly lower net interest margin was offset by a $4.16 billion increase in average earning assets.
Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income
Change 1Q23 vs.
($ in millions)
1Q23
1Q22
4Q22
1Q22
4Q22
Average earning assets
$
184,069
$
138,624
$
179,914
33
%
2
%
Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent
$
1,832
$
907
$
1,841
102
%
—
Net interest margin
4.04
%
2.65
%
4.06
%
Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality. M&T recorded a provision for credit losses of $120 million in the first quarter of 2023, up from $10 million in the year-earlier quarter and $90 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The higher levels of provision in the two most recent quarters as compared with 2022's first quarter reflect the impact of weaker forecasted economic conditions on several loan categories and higher outstanding loan balances on which to estimate credit losses. Charge-offs of loans, net of recoveries of previously charged-off loans, were $70 million in the first quarter of 2023, $7 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $40 million in 2022's fourth quarter. Net charge-offs expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding were .22% and .03% in the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively, and .12% in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Nonaccrual loans were $2.56 billion or 1.92% of loans outstanding at March 31, 2023 compared with $2.44 billion or 1.85% at December 31, 2022 and $2.13 billion or 2.32% at March 31, 2022. The balance of nonaccrual loans at the end of the two most recent quarters as compared with March 31, 2022 reflects loans obtained in the acquisition of People's United that totaled $605 million and $572 million at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $44 million at March 31, 2023, $24 million at March 31, 2022 and $41 million at December 31, 2022.
Allowance for Credit Losses. For purposes of determining the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses M&T regularly performs comprehensive analyses of its loan portfolios and assesses forecasted economic conditions. As a result of those procedures and reflecting the impact of loan growth, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.98 billion or 1.49% of loans outstanding at March 31, 2023 compared with $1.47 billion or 1.60% of loans outstanding at March 31, 2022 and $1.93 billion or 1.46% at December 31, 2022. The acquisition of People's United loans and leases resulted in a $341 million increase in the allowance for credit losses as of April 1, 2022, including $99 million related to PCD loans and $242 million related to non-PCD loans. Including the impact of the acquisition, M&T's allowance for credit losses was $1.81 billion on April 1, 2022, or 1.42% of then outstanding loans.
Asset Quality Metrics
Change 1Q23 vs.
($ in millions)
1Q23
1Q22
4Q22
1Q22
4Q22
At end of quarter
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,557
$
2,134
$
2,439
20
%
5
%
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
$
44
$
24
$
41
89
%
8
%
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,601
$
2,158
$
2,480
21
%
5
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)
$
407
$
777
$
491
-48
%
-17
%
Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding
1.92
%
2.32
%
1.85
%
Allowance for credit losses
$
1,975
$
1,472
$
1,925
34
%
3
%
Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding
1.49
%
1.60
%
1.46
%
For the period
Provision for credit losses
$
120
$
10
$
90
—
33
%
Net charge-offs
$
70
$
7
$
40
—
74
%
Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)
.22
%
.03
%
.12
%
(1)
Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.
Noninterest Income and Expense. Noninterest income totaled $587 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared with $541 million in the year-earlier quarter. The increase reflects the impact from People's United (predominantly service charges on deposit accounts, credit-related fees and trust income), offset, in part, by a decline in mortgage banking revenues resulting from lower gains on sales of residential mortgage loans originated for sale and a decrease in residential mortgage servicing income, lower insurance revenues reflecting the sale of M&T Insurance Agency ("MTIA") in last year's fourth quarter and a reduced distribution from Bayview Lending Group LLC ("BLG") as compared with the year-earlier quarter. Noninterest income was $682 million in 2022's fourth quarter. The comparative decrease in the recent quarter was driven by the $136 million gain recorded on the sale of MTIA in the fourth quarter of 2022, partially offset by a $20 million distribution from BLG received in the first quarter of 2023.
Noninterest Income
Change 1Q23 vs.
($ in millions)
1Q23
1Q22
4Q22
1Q22
4Q22
Mortgage banking revenues
$
85
$
109
$
82
-22
%
4
%
Service charges on deposit accounts
113
102
106
12
%
7
%
Trust income
194
169
195
15
%
-1
%
Brokerage services income
24
20
22
19
%
7
%
Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains
12
5
14
117
%
-17
%
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
—
(1)
(4)
—
—
Other revenues from operations
159
137
267
17
%
-40
%
Total
$
587
$
541
$
682
9
%
-14
%
Trust income associated with M&T's Collective Investment Trust business that is expected to be sold in the current quarter totaled approximately $45 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared with $42 million in each of the first and fourth quarters of 2022. After considering expenses, the results of operations of that business were not material to M&T's net income in each of those periods. In addition to expenses associated with those operations, professional services expense associated with the pending sale was $5 million in the recent quarter.
Noninterest expense totaled $1.359 billion in the first quarter of 2023, compared with $960 million in the similar quarter of 2022 and $1.408 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $1.342 billion in the recent quarter, $941 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $1.346 billion in 2022's fourth quarter. The higher level of operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter reflects the impact of operations obtained in the People's United acquisition, higher salaries and employee benefits expense, including incentive compensation, a rise in outside data processing and software costs, advertising and marketing expenses, FDIC assessments and professional services. The decline of operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the fourth quarter of 2022 reflects a $135 million contribution to The M&T Charitable Foundation recorded in the 2022 quarter, partially offset by higher salaries and employee benefits expense, including approximately $99 million of seasonally higher stock-based compensation, payroll-related taxes and other employee benefits expense. Those seasonal expenses totaled $74 million in the first quarter of 2022.
Noninterest Expense
Change 1Q23 vs.
($ in millions)
1Q23
1Q22
4Q22
1Q22
4Q22
Salaries and employee benefits
$
808
$
578
$
697
40
%
16
%
Equipment and net occupancy
127
86
137
48
%
-7
%
Outside data processing and software
106
80
108
33
%
-2
%
FDIC assessments
30
16
24
91
%
24
%
Advertising and marketing
31
16
32
94
%
-5
%
Printing, postage and supplies
14
10
15
40
%
-6
%
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
17
1
18
—
-2
%
Other costs of operations
226
173
377
30
%
-40
%
Total
$
1,359
$
960
$
1,408
42
%
-3
%
The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 55.5% in the first quarter of 2023, 64.9% in the year-earlier quarter and 53.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Balance Sheet. M&T had total assets of $203.0 billion at March 31, 2023, compared with $149.9 billion and $200.7 billion at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $132.9 billion at March 31, 2023, compared with $91.8 billion at March 31, 2022 and $131.6 billion at December 31, 2022. The higher level of loans and leases at the recent quarter-end and December 31, 2022 as compared with March 31, 2022 is largely a reflection of balances associated with the acquisition of People's United. Also reflective of that acquisition, total deposits were $159.1 billion at the recent quarter-end and $163.5 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $126.3 billion at March 31, 2022. The three percent decline in total deposits since December 31, 2022 includes the impact of seasonal decreases and customer use of off-balance sheet investment products.
Total shareholders' equity was $25.4 billion or 12.50% of total assets at March 31, 2023, $17.9 billion or 11.93% at March 31, 2022 and $25.3 billion or 12.61% at December 31, 2022. Common shareholders' equity was $23.4 billion, or $140.88 per share, at March 31, 2023, compared with $16.1 billion, or $124.93 per share, a year earlier and $23.3 billion, or $137.68 per share, at December 31, 2022. Tangible equity per common share was $88.81 at March 31, 2023, $89.33 at March 31, 2022 and $86.59 at December 31, 2022. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 10.15% at March 31, 2023, compared with 10.44% three months earlier.
M&T repurchased 3,838,157 shares of its common stock in accordance with its capital plan during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $154.76 resulting in a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $600 million, compared with 3,664,887 shares at an average cost per share of $163.72 and total cost of $600 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. No share repurchases occurred in the first quarter of 2022.
Conference Call. Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss first quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 225-9448. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (203) 518-9708. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ123. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Monday April 24, 2023 by calling (800) 753-6121, or (402) 220-2676 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.
About M&T. M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.
Forward-Looking Statements. This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.
Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, including economic conditions, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control. Statements regarding M&T's expectations, including statements regarding expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook, are also forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("future factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.
Examples of future factors include: the impact of the People's United transaction (as described in the next paragraph); economic conditions including inflation and market volatility; international conflicts, domestic or international political developments and other geopolitical events; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values of loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry, and/or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition, divestment and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.
In addition, future factors related to the acquisition of People's United include, among others: the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all; potential adverse reactions or changes to business, customer or employee relationships; M&T's success in executing its business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the results and costs of integration efforts; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which M&T and its subsidiaries operate; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T or its subsidiaries; and other factors related to the acquisition that may affect future results of M&T.
These are representative of the future factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other future factors.
M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138
MEDIA CONTACT:
Maya Dillon
(646) 735-1958
Financial Highlights
Three months ended
March 31
Amounts in thousands, except per share
2023
2022
Change
Performance
Net income
$
701,624
362,174
94
%
Net income available to common shareholders
675,511
339,590
99
%
Per common share:
Basic earnings
$
4.03
2.63
53
%
Diluted earnings
4.01
2.62
53
%
Cash dividends
$
1.30
1.20
8
%
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted (1)
168,410
129,416
30
%
Period end (2)
165,865
129,080
28
%
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
1.40
%
.97
%
Average common shareholders' equity
11.74
%
8.55
%
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
1,831,726
907,408
102
%
Yield on average earning assets
5.16
%
2.72
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
1.86
%
.13
%
Net interest spread
3.30
%
2.59
%
Contribution of interest-free funds
.74
%
.06
%
Net interest margin
4.04
%
2.65
%
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.22
%
.03
%
Net operating results (3)
Net operating income
$
714,935
375,999
90
%
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
4.09
2.73
50
%
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
1.49
%
1.04
%
Average tangible common equity
19.00
%
12.44
%
Efficiency ratio
55.5
%
64.9
%
At March 31
Loan quality
2023
2022
Change
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,556,799
2,134,231
20
%
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
44,567
23,524
89
%
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,601,366
2,157,755
21
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
$
407,457
776,751
-48
%
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
$
42,102
46,151
-9
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
306,049
689,831
-56
%
Nonaccrual loans to total net loans
1.92
%
2.32
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.49
%
1.60
%
(1)
Includes common stock equivalents.
(2)
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
(3)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.
(4)
Predominantly residential real estate loans.
Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Amounts in thousands, except per share
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Performance
Net income
$
701,624
765,371
646,596
217,522
362,174
Net income available to common shareholders
675,511
739,126
620,554
192,236
339,590
Per common share:
Basic earnings
$
4.03
4.32
3.55
1.08
2.63
Diluted earnings
4.01
4.29
3.53
1.08
2.62
Cash dividends
$
1.30
1.20
1.20
1.20
1.20
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted (1)
168,410
172,149
175,682
178,277
129,416
Period end (2)
165,865
169,285
172,900
175,969
129,080
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
1.40
%
1.53
%
1.28
%
.42
%
.97
%
Average common shareholders' equity
11.74
%
12.59
%
10.43
%
3.21
%
8.55
%
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
1,831,726
1,840,759
1,690,518
1,422,443
907,408
Yield on average earning assets
5.16
%
4.60
%
3.90
%
3.12
%
2.72
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
1.86
%
.98
%
.41
%
.20
%
.13
%
Net interest spread
3.30
%
3.62
%
3.49
%
2.92
%
2.59
%
Contribution of interest-free funds
.74
%
.44
%
.19
%
.09
%
.06
%
Net interest margin
4.04
%
4.06
%
3.68
%
3.01
%
2.65
%
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.22
%
.12
%
.20
%
.16
%
.03
%
Net operating results (3)
Net operating income
$
714,935
812,359
700,030
577,622
375,999
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
4.09
4.57
3.83
3.10
2.73
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
1.49
%
1.70
%
1.44
%
1.16
%
1.04
%
Average tangible common equity
19.00
%
21.29
%
17.89
%
14.41
%
12.44
%
Efficiency ratio
55.5
%
53.3
%
53.6
%
58.3
%
64.9
%
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Loan quality
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,556,799
2,438,435
2,429,326
2,633,005
2,134,231
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
44,567
41,375
37,031
28,692
23,524
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,601,366
2,479,810
2,466,357
2,661,697
2,157,755
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
$
407,457
491,018
476,503
523,662
776,751
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
$
42,102
43,536
44,797
46,937
46,151
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
306,049
363,409
423,371
467,834
689,831
Nonaccrual loans to total net loans
1.92
%
1.85
%
1.89
%
2.05
%
2.32
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.49
%
1.46
%
1.46
%
1.42
%
1.60
%
(1)
Includes common stock equivalents.
(2)
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
(3)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.
(4)
Predominantly residential real estate loans.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income
Three months ended
March 31
Dollars in thousands
2023
2022
Change
Interest income
$
2,326,985
928,256
151
%
Interest expense
508,721
24,082
—
Net interest income
1,818,264
904,174
101
Provision for credit losses
120,000
10,000
—
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
1,698,264
894,174
90
Other income
Mortgage banking revenues
84,985
109,148
-22
Service charges on deposit accounts
113,546
101,507
12
Trust income
193,802
169,213
15
Brokerage services income
24,041
20,190
19
Trading account and non-hedging
11,675
5,369
117
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
(416)
(743)
—
Other revenues from operations
159,500
136,203
17
Total other income
587,133
540,887
9
Other expense
Salaries and employee benefits
807,942
577,520
40
Equipment and net occupancy
126,904
85,812
48
Outside data processing and software
105,780
79,719
33
FDIC assessments
29,758
15,576
91
Advertising and marketing
31,063
16,024
94
Printing, postage and supplies
14,183
10,150
40
Amortization of core deposit and other
17,208
1,256
—
Other costs of operations
226,392
173,684
30
Total other expense
1,359,230
959,741
42
Income before income taxes
926,167
475,320
95
Applicable income taxes
224,543
113,146
98
Net income
$
701,624
362,174
94
%
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dollars in thousands
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Interest income
$
2,326,985
2,072,209
1,781,513
1,465,142
928,256
Interest expense
508,721
244,835
102,822
53,425
24,082
Net interest income
1,818,264
1,827,374
1,678,691
1,411,717
904,174
Provision for credit losses
120,000
90,000
115,000
302,000
10,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
1,698,264
1,737,374
1,563,691
1,109,717
894,174
Other income
Mortgage banking revenues
84,985
81,521
83,041
82,926
109,148
Service charges on deposit accounts
113,546
105,714
115,213
124,170
101,507
Trust income
193,802
194,843
186,577
190,084
169,213
Brokerage services income
24,041
22,463
21,086
24,138
20,190
Trading account and non-hedging
11,675
14,043
5,081
2,293
5,369
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
(416)
(3,773)
(1,108)
(62)
(743)
Other revenues from operations
159,500
266,726
153,189
147,551
136,203
Total other income
587,133
681,537
563,079
571,100
540,887
Other expense
Salaries and employee benefits
807,942
697,276
736,354
776,201
577,520
Equipment and net occupancy
126,904
136,732
127,117
124,655
85,812
Outside data processing and software
105,780
107,886
95,068
93,820
79,719
FDIC assessments
29,758
24,008
28,105
22,585
15,576
Advertising and marketing
31,063
32,691
21,398
20,635
16,024
Printing, postage and supplies
14,183
15,082
14,768
15,570
10,150
Amortization of core deposit and other
17,208
17,600
18,384
18,384
1,256
Other costs of operations
226,392
377,013
238,059
331,304
173,684
Total other expense
1,359,230
1,408,288
1,279,253
1,403,154
959,741
Income before income taxes
926,167
1,010,623
847,517
277,663
475,320
Applicable income taxes
224,543
245,252
200,921
60,141
113,146
Net income
$
701,624
765,371
646,596
217,522
362,174
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
March 31
Dollars in thousands
2023
2022
Change
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
1,817,740
1,411,460
29
%
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
22,306,425
36,025,382
-38
Trading account
165,216
46,854
253
Investment securities
28,443,209
9,356,832
204
Loans and leases:
Commercial, financial, etc.
43,758,361
23,496,017
86
Real estate - commercial
45,072,541
34,553,558
30
Real estate - consumer
23,789,945
15,595,879
53
Consumer
20,316,845
18,162,938
12
Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount
132,937,692
91,808,392
45
Less: allowance for credit losses
1,975,110
1,472,359
34
Net loans and leases
130,962,582
90,336,033
45
Goodwill
8,490,089
4,593,112
85
Core deposit and other intangible assets
192,166
2,742
—
Other assets
10,578,980
8,091,137
31
Total assets
$
202,956,407
149,863,552
35
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
59,955,033
58,520,366
2
%
Interest-bearing deposits
99,120,207
67,798,347
46
Total deposits
159,075,240
126,318,713
26
Short-term borrowings
6,995,302
50,307
—
Accrued interest and other liabilities
4,045,804
2,174,925
86
Long-term borrowings
7,462,890
3,443,587
117
Total liabilities
177,579,236
131,987,532
35
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred
2,010,600
1,750,000
15
Common
23,366,571
16,126,020
45
Total shareholders' equity
25,377,171
17,876,020
42
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
202,956,407
149,863,552
35
%
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dollars in thousands
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
1,817,740
1,517,244
2,255,810
1,688,274
1,411,460
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
22,306,425
24,958,719
25,391,528
33,437,454
36,025,382
Federal funds sold and agreements to resell
—
3,000
—
250,250
—
Trading account
165,216
117,847
129,672
133,855
46,854
Investment securities
28,443,209
25,210,871
24,603,765
22,801,717
9,356,832
Loans and leases:
Commercial, financial, etc.
43,758,361
41,850,566
38,807,949
39,108,676
23,496,017
Real estate - commercial
45,072,541
45,364,571
46,138,665
46,795,139
34,553,558
Real estate - consumer
23,789,945
23,755,947
23,074,280
22,767,107
15,595,879
Consumer
20,316,845
20,593,079
20,204,693
19,815,198
18,162,938
Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount
132,937,692
131,564,163
128,225,587
128,486,120
91,808,392
Less: allowance for credit losses
1,975,110
1,925,331
1,875,591
1,823,790
1,472,359
Net loans and leases
130,962,582
129,638,832
126,349,996
126,662,330
90,336,033
Goodwill
8,490,089
8,490,089
8,501,357
8,501,357
4,593,112
Core deposit and other intangible assets
192,166
209,374
226,974
245,358
2,742
Other assets
10,578,980
10,583,865
10,496,377
10,312,294
8,091,137
Total assets
$
202,956,407
200,729,841
197,955,479
204,032,889
149,863,552
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
59,955,033
65,501,860
73,023,271
72,375,515
58,520,366
Interest-bearing deposits
99,120,207
98,013,008
90,822,117
97,982,881
67,798,347
Total deposits
159,075,240
163,514,868
163,845,388
170,358,396
126,318,713
Short-term borrowings
6,995,302
3,554,951
917,806
1,119,321
50,307
Accrued interest and other liabilities
4,045,804
4,377,495
4,476,456
3,743,278
2,174,925
Long-term borrowings
7,462,890
3,964,537
3,459,336
3,017,363
3,443,587
Total liabilities
177,579,236
175,411,851
172,698,986
178,238,358
131,987,532
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred
2,010,600
2,010,600
2,010,600
2,010,600
1,750,000
Common
23,366,571
23,307,390
23,245,893
23,783,931
16,126,020
Total shareholders' equity
25,377,171
25,317,990
25,256,493
25,794,531
17,876,020
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
202,956,407
200,729,841
197,955,479
204,032,889
149,863,552
Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates
Three months ended
Change in balance
March 31,
March 31,
December 31,
March 31, 2023 from
Dollars in millions
2023
2022
2022
March 31,
December 31,
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
2022
2022
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
$
24,312
4.64
%
38,693
.19
%
25,089
3.75
%
-37
%
-3
%
Federal funds sold and agreements to resell
—
4.89
—
.71
—
4.32
—
-41
Trading account
123
2.32
48
1.61
122
2.13
155
—
Investment securities
27,622
3.00
7,724
2.06
25,297
2.77
258
9
Loans and leases, net of unearned discount
Commercial, financial, etc.
42,428
6.46
23,305
3.61
40,038
5.76
82
6
Real estate - commercial
45,327
5.82
34,957
3.86
45,690
5.06
30
-1
Real estate - consumer
23,770
3.96
15,870
3.55
23,334
3.92
50
2
Consumer
20,487
5.67
18,027
4.23
20,344
5.28
14
1
Total loans and leases, net
132,012
5.70
92,159
3.85
129,406
5.12
43
2
Total earning assets
184,069
5.16
138,624
2.72
179,914
4.60
33
2
Goodwill
8,490
4,593
8,494
85
—
Core deposit and other intangible assets
201
3
218
—
-8
Other assets
9,839
8,428
9,966
17
-1
Total assets
$
202,599
151,648
198,592
34
%
2
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits
Savings and interest-checking deposits
$
88,053
1.28
67,267
.04
87,068
.76
31
%
1
%
Time deposits
11,630
3.11
2,647
.21
6,182
1.29
339
88
Total interest-bearing deposits
99,683
1.49
69,914
.05
93,250
.80
43
7
Short-term borrowings
4,994
4.69
56
.01
1,632
3.24
—
206
Long-term borrowings
6,511
5.27
3,442
1.88
3,753
4.65
89
73
Total interest-bearing liabilities
111,188
1.86
73,412
.13
98,635
.98
51
13
Noninterest-bearing deposits
61,854
58,141
70,218
6
-12
Other liabilities
4,180
2,201
4,393
90
-5
Total liabilities
177,222
133,754
173,246
32
2
Shareholders' equity
25,377
17,894
25,346
42
—
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
202,599
151,648
198,592
34
%
2
%
Net interest spread
3.30
2.59
3.62
Contribution of interest-free funds
.74
.06
.44
Net interest margin
4.04
%
2.65
%
4.06
%
Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Income statement data
In thousands, except per share
Net income
Net income
$
701,624
765,371
646,596
217,522
362,174
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
13,311
13,559
14,141
14,138
933
Merger-related expenses (1)
—
33,429
39,293
345,962
12,892
Net operating income
$
714,935
812,359
700,030
577,622
375,999
Earnings per common share
Diluted earnings per common share
$
4.01
4.29
3.53
1.08
2.62
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
.08
.08
.08
.08
.01
Merger-related expenses (1)
—
.20
.22
1.94
.10
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
$
4.09
4.57
3.83
3.10
2.73
Other expense
Other expense
$
1,359,230
1,408,288
1,279,253
1,403,154
959,741
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
(17,208)
(17,600)
(18,384)
(18,384)
(1,256)
Merger-related expenses
—
(45,113)
(53,027)
(222,809)
(17,372)
Noninterest operating expense
$
1,342,022
1,345,575
1,207,842
1,161,961
941,113
Merger-related expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
$
—
3,670
13,094
85,299
87
Equipment and net occupancy
—
2,294
2,106
502
1,807
Outside data processing and software
—
2,193
2,277
716
252
Advertising and marketing
—
5,258
2,177
1,199
628
Printing, postage and supplies
—
2,953
651
2,460
722
Other costs of operations
—
28,745
32,722
132,633
13,876
Other expense
—
45,113
53,027
222,809
17,372
Provision for credit losses
—
—
—
242,000
—
Total
$
—
45,113
53,027
464,809
17,372
Efficiency ratio
Noninterest operating expense (numerator)
$
1,342,022
1,345,575
1,207,842
1,161,961
941,113
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
1,831,726
1,840,759
1,690,518
1,422,443
907,408
Other income
587,133
681,537
563,079
571,100
540,887
Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
(416)
(3,773)
(1,108)
(62)
(743)
Denominator
$
2,419,275
2,526,069
2,254,705
1,993,605
1,449,038
Efficiency ratio
55.5
%
53.3
%
53.6
%
58.3
%
64.9
%
Balance sheet data
In millions
Average assets
Average assets
$
202,599
198,592
201,131
208,865
151,648
Goodwill
(8,490)
(8,494)
(8,501)
(8,501)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(201)
(218)
(236)
(254)
(3)
Deferred taxes
49
54
56
60
1
Average tangible assets
$
193,957
189,934
192,450
200,170
147,053
Average common equity
Average total equity
$
25,377
25,346
25,665
26,090
17,894
Preferred stock
(2,011)
(2,011)
(2,011)
(2,011)
(1,750)
Average common equity
23,366
23,335
23,654
24,079
16,144
Goodwill
(8,490)
(8,494)
(8,501)
(8,501)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(201)
(218)
(236)
(254)
(3)
Deferred taxes
49
54
56
60
1
Average tangible common equity
$
14,724
14,677
14,973
15,384
11,549
At end of quarter
Total assets
Total assets
$
202,956
200,730
197,955
204,033
149,864
Goodwill
(8,490)
(8,490)
(8,501)
(8,501)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(192)
(209)
(227)
(245)
(3)
Deferred taxes
47
51
54
57
1
Total tangible assets
$
194,321
192,082
189,281
195,344
145,269
Total common equity
Total equity
$
25,377
25,318
25,256
25,795
17,876
Preferred stock
(2,011)
(2,011)
(2,011)
(2,011)
(1,750)
Common equity
23,366
23,307
23,245
23,784
16,126
Goodwill
(8,490)
(8,490)
(8,501)
(8,501)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(192)
(209)
(227)
(245)
(3)
Deferred taxes
47
51
54
57
1
Total tangible common equity
$
14,731
14,659
14,571
15,095
11,531
(1)
After any related tax effect.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation