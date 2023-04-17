Tsecond partners with TD SYNNEX to scale breakthrough technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tsecond, a data mobility innovator, is joining forces with TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) to enable the digital transformation of enterprises and organizations by addressing the complexities of massive data capture, storage, processing, and movement from any edge to cloud environment or data center. TD SYNNEX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, which will give Tsecond visibility and reach for its breakthrough new platform, the BRYCK®.

"Data is the epicenter of digital transformation. Overcoming the constraints of massive data at mobile and static edges - namely capacity, speed, security, and form factor - makes the captured data actionable. Our flagship platform, the BRYCK®, which is available in different variants solves the data conundrum for many different industries. Partnering with TD SYNNEX takes us one step closer to fulfilling our mission of changing the data mobility landscape," said Sahil Chawla, CEO and Co-Founder, Tsecond.

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Cheryl Neal, VP of New Vendor Acquisition, TD SYNNEX. "With Tsecond added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can do great things with technology."

The collaboration between Tsecond and TD SYNNEX aligns two like-minded companies, focused on enabling organizations to seamlessly utilize big data to make informed decisions in real-time.

About Tsecond:

Founded in 2020, Tsecond is working to accelerate the value of the global datasphere by addressing the complexities of mass data generation and activation. The patented BRYCK® platform, captures and processes massive data at any edge with lightning-fast speed to make informed and actionable decisions in real-time. The BRYCK® platform has been successfully deployed in a variety of industries with proven performance across multi-national brands like Boeing, Department of Defense, RED, Streamland Media's Picture Shop and others. To learn more about Tsecond, please visit www.tsecond.us

About the BRYCK® Platform:

The BRYCK® platform can capture, process, store and move data generated from the most remote locations and transport petabytes of data from the edge to any cloud or data center with up to 40 GB/second throughput. The BRYCK® platform consists of a 1) Tray (docking station) that connects via standard PCIe or ethernet cable and the 2) BRYCK® the portable storage and data transfer unit 3) Server that provides the widest BIOS compatibility with dense storage and accelerator expansion systems. The BRYCK® weighs 12 pounds and fits in your hand (4X4X9.5 inches). The BRYCK® software is self-healing, has AES 256-bit encryption, is tamper proof and can be written/rewritten multiple times. The BRYCK® is epoxy encapsulated - waterproof, shock/vibration resistant, extreme temperature tolerant - and comes in a variety of capacity options (128TB, 256TB, 512TB, 1PB). BRYCK is also available in other variants with compute and processing capabilities like BRYCK Mini, Pro, Block and DataDart (data-transfer-as-a-service).

About TD SYNNEX:

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. An innovative partner, TD SYNNEX helps more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

