#5 frozen novelty brand franchise continues growth and expansion in the snack category

BOULDER, Colo., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yasso, the beloved snack brand, introduces its largest advertising campaign in the company's 12-year history to celebrate how their ridiculously creamy frozen greek yogurt products make for the perfect, permissibly indulgent snack. 'Ridiculously Better' showcases Yasso's delicious taste and better-for-you nutritionals, offering a snacking experience that is second to none.

(PRNewsfoto/Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt) (PRNewswire)

Yasso Introduces 'Ridiculously Better' Campaign to Celebrate Better-For-You Snacking

'Ridiculously Better' launches as the brand continues its journey as the fastest growing scaled frozen novelty brand in 2022, growing +32%. Yasso continues to expand its national distribution footprint – including the Drug Channel, with a CVS partnership – and is on track to hit $250MM in retail sales entering the summer 2023.

"This is an exciting time for Yasso, as we continue our expansion and leadership of the frozen snack category," said Sam Martin, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at Yasso. "Consumers are craving permissible indulgence and turning to Yasso for frozen snacks that offer both better taste and quality nutrition. We're bullish about the superiority that our full portfolio of products delivers compared to a myriad of alternative snack options."

Americans are hot on frozen snacks. According to a recent survey from the brand, consumers are passionate about snacktime.

About half (48%) of people agree that their day is "ruined," if they run out of their favorite snack.

56% of Americans admit to having lied about having snacks, just so they don't have to share.

41% of people have gotten into an argument with someone over who gets the last snack.

Additional research conducted by the company further proves Yasso's snacking superiority, and that it's already a frequent snack choice for consumers when hunger strikes:

Frozen treats are consumed as a snack 59% of the time, vs. cheese at 57%, nuts / seeds at 55%, and snack bars at 53%

56% of consumers snack on Yasso

Yasso is consumed as a snack 6x greater than traditional ice cream

In addition to launching 'Ridiculously Better,' the brand is also bringing game-changing innovation to its portfolio of products. Yasso recently announced the relaunch of its Poppables platform, bite size creamy Greek yogurt dipped in crunchy chocolatey coating, now with 50% more to snack on and in a resealable bag for easier snackability. The brand also continues to expand distribution of its Mochi and Sandwich segments alongside its powerhouse Snack Bar and Chocolate Crunch Bar lines, both of which continue to be top performing items in the category.

'Ridiculously Better' Campaign Details:

The campaign consists of a series of :30, :15, and :06 spots and will run across linear TV, video and streaming platforms, paid social, and paid search with partners like Youtube, Peacock, Roku, HGTV, Food Network, TNT and more.

Nomadic . Ridiculously Better was created in partnership with creative agency,

MullenLowe PR , as their public relations agency of record, and media agency of record, SRG . Additionally, Yasso partners with, as their public relations agency of record, and media agency of record,

About Yasso:

Kindergarten friends turned entrepreneurs, founders Drew Harrington and Amanda Klane set out on a mission to create snacks that deliver on everyday indulgence with great taste, quality ingredients and superb nutritionals. Since hitting store shelves in 2011 as the first to market frozen Greek yogurt, Yasso quickly became one of the fastest-growing novelty brands, disrupting the brand ranks of deeply entrenched competitors and attracting a loyal following of brand enthusiasts. Yasso currently offers 11 flavors of novelty stick Bars, four flavors of Chocolate Crunch Bars, three frozen Greek yogurt Sandwiches, three flavors of bite-size Yasso Poppables and four Yasso Mochi, all of which can be found at grocery and club stores nationwide. Yasso Inc was named one of the Best Places to Work by Inc. and Denver Business Journal in addition to garnering a spot on Inc.'s 2022 list of the 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America. Yasso is also an active, positive contributor to the community via its Game On! Foundation which inspires health and wellness for people of all ages. To find a store near you, or learn more information please visit yasso.com and follow the brand @yasso .

Contact: yassopr@mullenlowe.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt