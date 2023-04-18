Bisnow Announces Premier Two-Day Commercial Real Estate-Focused International Life Sciences & Biotech Conference

PHILADELPHIA, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bisnow , the leading commercial real estate (CRE) news and events platform, is pleased to announce its first International Life Sciences & Biotech Conference , taking place October 11-12, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA. The two-day event will bring together industry leaders and innovators to discuss the latest trends and developments in the life sciences sector.

The two-day program features keynote presentations by leading figures in the life sciences industry, including executives from major pharmaceutical and biotech companies, academic researchers, and venture capitalists discussing:

International investment

Developing & designing across all lab types

Accommodating biotech growth in top markets like Boston , London , San Francisco , San Diego , Philadelphia & more

The initial lineup includes C-suite speakers from Longfellow, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Breakthrough Properties, King Street Properties, Brandywine Realty Trust, and more to come.

"We've been putting on huge life sciences events around the globe for years now with sold-out crowds from London to Boston. This event will take the insights, networking and dealmaking that we've seen at our local market events and take it to the next level," said Bisnow CEO Gregg Mayer. "I'm thrilled to announce this one-of-a-kind conference and cannot wait to see the hundreds of executives across real estate and biotech come together in October."

The event will provide a forum to engage with prominent leaders across life sciences investment, development, research, design and the next wave of incubators. Attendees will gain knowledge of the latest developments in the sector, participate in top-tier networking and experience unmatched dealmaking opportunities.

Current sponsors include CRB Group, SmartLabs, Plymouth Group, Clean Space, Paradigm Structural Engineers, KSS Architects, SageGlass, Sterling Bay, HOK, JB&B, Mispro, HDR, DPR Construction, SGA, GMH Communities, Vicinity Energy, PCI, ShawContract, Neoscape and Lendlease.

To view the event and buy tickets, click here . For speaking or sponsorship opportunities, click here .

About Bisnow

Bisnow is the world's leading B2B platform serving the commercial real estate industry. From events and news to branded content and recruiting solutions, Bisnow reaches more than 11 million readers and hosts more than 450 events each year. Operating in over 50 local markets across the U.S., Canada, the UK and Ireland, our products inform and connect the commercial real estate industry to do more business.

