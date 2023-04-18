BRENTWOOD HOME LAUNCHES UNPRECEDENTED SITE-WIDE SAVINGS FOR EARTH DAY

For one day only, Los Angeles-based mattress brand offers 10% off site-wide, including mattresses, bed frames, bedding, yoga, and kids products.

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Brentwood Home sale is unprecedented. In honor of Earth Day, the maker of California-inspired sleep products is offering 10% off its entire site, including its top-rated eco-friendly mattresses, bed frames, bedding, yoga, and kids products.

Brentwood Home, best known for their all natural 'bed-in-a-box' eco-friendly mattresses and sleep products, has announced they have added to their robust portfolio of products. (PRNewsFoto/Brentwood Home) (PRNewswire)

For Earth Week only — April 18-24 — customers can save 10% on Brentwood Home's affordable, luxury mattresses — all made with certified organic latex or memory foam and plant-based BioFoam® — including the #1 best-selling Oceano Luxury Hybrid Mattress, as well as the Cypress Memory Foam Mattress, Crystal Cove Mattress, Hybrid Latex Mattress, and Juniper Kids Mattress, using code PLANET at BrentwoodHome.com .

Using the same code, shoppers can also save up to $250 on customizable adjustable bases, including its Standard and Pro versions, and $104 off Brentwood Home's solid wood City Bed Frame, handcrafted with sustainably harvested alder.

The savings don't end there. The code also works for 10% off ultra-soft GOTS certified organic (CU861640) cotton sheets, charcoal-infused memory foam pillows, certified vegan yoga cushions, orthopedic dog beds, and non-toxic kids products, including the Kids Play Couch made with recycled materials.

Brentwood Home will also donate 1% of proceeds from the Crystal Cove line to support SeaTrees by Sustainable Surf , a nonprofit making ocean conservation accessible to all through their community-based projects dedicated to planting and protecting blue-carbon coastal ecosystems.

