GC Genome to Present the Brand New Liquid Biopsy Platform for Cancer Detection at AACR Annual Meeting 2023

YONGIN, South Korea, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Genome Corporation, a leading diagnostics company, today announced that the company will present data showcasing the deep learning algorithm that detects and classifies multi-cancer using methylation information and genomic data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

(PRNewswire)

"We're excited to present our new data of the methylation-based deep learning platform which has the potential use in early cancer detection," said Eun-Hae Cho, Chief Technology Officer at GC Genome Research Center, "The poster to be presented at this year's AACR meeting demonstrates a major step forward in our research and provide an opportunity for higher accuracy by integrating methylation information and genomic data contributing to better-informed patient care."

The poster highlights the algorithm that detects the existence of 7 major cancers (△breast cancer △ liver cancer △esophageal cancer △pancreatic cancer △colon cancer △ovarian cancer △lung cancer) using cell-free Whole genome Enzymatic Methyl sequencing (cfWEMseq) data. The researchers predicted the probability of cancer by integrating different types of cf-DNA methylation and genomic features including genome-wide chromatin pattern and mutation signatures using deep learning-based models.

Poster Presentation:

Title: Deep learning algorithm for cancer detection using multimodal characteristics of whole methylome sequencing of cf-DNA https://aacrjournals.org/cancerres/article/83/7_Supplement/6697/719084/Abstract-6697-Deep-learning-algorithm-for-cancer?searchresult=1 Deep learning algorithm for cancer detection using multimodal characteristics of whole methylome sequencing of cf-DNA

Session Title: Liquid Biopsies Circulating Nucleic Acids and Circulating Tumor Cells 5

Date and Time: Wednesday Apr 19, 2023 , 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Location: Poster Section 40

Poster Board Number: 17

Abstract Number: 6697

[About GC Genome]

GC Genome is a leading diagnostics company that aims to connect the care and cure to the world by offering genetic diagnosis services for Oncology, Pre&Neonatal, Rare Diseases, and Health Check-ups and suggesting personalized treatment for longer and healthier lives. The company was established in 2013 as a subsidiary of the GC group, a prominent healthcare organization worldwide. GC Genome operates a CAP-accredited laboratory and places the utmost emphasis on R&D. The company has forged robust partnerships with national hospitals and universities and has shown impressive growth momentum by steadily increasing its test volumes.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of GC Genome's management. Such statements do not represent any guarantee by GC Genome or its management of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. GC Genome undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule.

Investor/Media Contact

Sohee Kim

shkim20@gccorp.com

Yelin Jun

yelin@gccorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GC Genome