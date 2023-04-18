InfStones launches Ethereum validator service to enable convenient staking and scalability

DALLAS, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, InfStones, a leading blockchain infrastructure provider announced the release of its highly secure Ethereum validator service, designed to serve market needs post Ethereum's Shanghai upgrade.

InfStones Shanghai Upgrade Ethereum staking Press Release. Stake less thank 32 ETH with our ultimate Web3 infrastructure platform. (PRNewswire)

This upgrade will enable stakers to withdraw their ETH and accumulated rewards, spanning the past three years. Up until this point, ETH stakers could stake ETH but not unstake it. The Shanghai upgrade will increase demand for ETH staking.

The Shanghai upgrade will also make Ethereum more decentralized. But, if institutions want to stake large amounts of ETH, they cannot stake on one single validator. Instead, they need to stake on hundreds or even thousands of validators. However, many institutions that want to set up thousands of new validators or withdraw their funds by closing their existing validators will probably be doing so one at a time due to scaling issues that most ETH staking platforms have. Additionally, many popular ETH staking platforms are centralized and custodial, which is against the Ethereum protocol's core value of decentralization.

InfStones' validator service presents an elegant solution to address these challenges. It provides three important features that empower users to operate their own nodes and verify transactions.

One-click setup

Users can set up their own validator node on the InfStones platform with the simple click of a button.

Batch up to 1000 validators

Institutional entities can batch up to 1,000 validators in a single click. InfStones never gains access to users' wallets. Instead, it establishes a direct connection to the smart contracts that facilitate staking, ensuring a seamless, non-custodial, and secure experience.

Stake less than the current minimum of 32 ETH

InfStones will partner with Liquidity Staking Protocols to integrate the feature of allowing users to easily stake below the 32 ETH threshold required by most platforms. This flexibility will allow participants with less than 32 ETH to join the Ethereum PoS network as well.

Commenting on InfStones' Ethereum validator service, Founder and CEO Dr. Zhenwu Shi remarked, "Our Ethereum validator service enables anyone to securely launch Ethereum validator nodes for staking purposes with just a few effortless clicks." Industry leaders like Binance, Lido, imToken, and Gate place their trust in InfStones' Ethereum validator service. With more than 20,000 Ethereum validators already established and a flawless record of zero slashes, the company has garnered significant support, previously securing over $110 million in funding from top-tier investors like Softbank and GGV Capital.

To discover how to effortlessly launch Ethereum validators via the InfStones platform, partake in Ethereum network consensus, and reap the benefits of rewards, click here .

About InfStones

InfStones is an advanced, enterprise-grade Platform as a Service (PaaS) blockchain infrastructure provider trusted by the top blockchain companies in the world. InfStones' AI-based infrastructure provides developers worldwide with a rugged, powerful node management platform alongside an easy-to-use API. With over 20,000 nodes supported on over 80 blockchains, InfStones gives developers all the control they need - reliability, speed, efficiency, security, and scalability - for cross-chain DeFi, NFT, GameFi, and decentralized application development. InfStones is trusted by the biggest blockchain companies in the world including Binance, CoinList, BitGo, OKX, Chainlink, Polygon, Harmony, and KuCoin, among a hundred other customers. InfStones is dedicated to developing the next evolution of a better world through limitless Web3 innovation.

Visit: www.infstones.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InfStones