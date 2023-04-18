IPwe Names Leann Pinto as Chief Executive Officer

Leann Pinto Appointed to Chief Executive Officer to Accelerate IPwe's Growth

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IPwe, a global leader in intellectual property (IP) business and financial management solutions, announced today that Leann Pinto has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Pinto, who joined IPwe as President in 2022, brings extensive, diverse experience to her role as CEO, with a background in business and IP, including as an executive in IBM's IP group, and prior pharma roles in patent litigation and business development, as well as regulatory counsel. Since joining, Pinto has led IPwe's launch of Smart Intangible Asset Management (SIAM), expanded operations into Japan, and further developed the company's strategic partnership with Clarivate.

IPwe, Inc. (HQ: Delaware, CEO: Erich Spangenberg)Founded in 2018, IPwe is a global platform leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology around smart intangible asset management. IPwe is expanding traditional IP markets by increasing transparency with clear and verifiable metrics to lower costs and enhance value and returns. (PRNewswire)

"Businesses and markets are finally recognizing the opportunities present in IP—that this is a critical, highly valuable asset class that is underutilized and mismanaged from a financial perspective. IPwe is ahead of the curve, changing the narrative on how IP is viewed, evaluated, and managed with our SaaS solution, SIAM, to meet the market's needs," stated Leann Pinto. "I am excited to be taking over as CEO, applying my vision and drive to take IPwe to the next level."

IPwe's former CEO and Founder, Erich Spangenberg, will continue as a Director of IPwe and an advisor to Pinto on IP financial solutions, as he transitions his focus to an associated fund offering IP structured credit solutions. "Leann is an exceptional and gifted leader. She has the experience, intellect, and talent to help business leaders leverage IPwe solutions to transform the IP asset class."

IPwe has also announced the hiring of Jonathan Brown as its first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Brown brings decades of executive SaaS sales experience, including at Oracle and Salesforce, and a background in computer engineering into this new role for IPwe. He will be responsible for accelerating sales growth and driving Pinto's initiatives focused on revenue.

