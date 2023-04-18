Melanoma Research Alliance and Bimini Bay Outfitters Join Forces to Advance Research & Promote Sun Safety

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Melanoma Research Alliance, the largest non-profit funder of melanoma research, and Bimini Bay Outfitters, a leader in high-performance outdoor apparel, are proud to announce a new partnership to accelerate research into melanoma and promote sun safety among outdoor enthusiasts. Alongside a series of educational content rolling out from both organizations, the partnership includes a $10,000 donation from Bimini Bay Outfitters to the MRA's lifesaving grants program and a commitment to donate 10% of all proceeds when customers shop through this dedicated link.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States, with almost 5.5 million cases diagnosed each year – more than breast, colon, lung and prostate cancers combined.1 Fortunately, skin cancer is highly preventable. Over 90% of all skin cancer is caused by exposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun or indoor tanning devices.

"Our customers love the outdoors, and for almost 30 years we've developed the apparel outdoor enthusiasts need to make the most of it," says Bimini Bay Outfitters President Bob Feld Scott. "We are excited to partner with the Melanoma Research Alliance to promote sun safety."

Through the partnership, the two organizations will develop and promote a variety of sun safety educational materials specifically for outdoor enthusiasts, that covers topics including:

Never Intentionally Tan. There is no such thing as a 'healthy' tan. UV damage to your skin is cumulative, so protecting yourself daily is important.

Wear UPF Clothing. UPF clothing, like those pioneered by Bimini Bay Outfitters, is specifically designed to protect you from the sun. In addition, wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses can help shield your face, neck and eyes from harmful UV rays.

Wear Sunscreen. Make sunscreen a daily habit. UV radiation can still damage skin even in the winter and on cloudy days. Use broad-spectrum sunscreen (protects against UVA and UVB rays) with SPF of at least 30.

Avoid Peak Rays. Seek shade during the mid-day sun (typically between 10 – 2pm ), when its rays are most intense.

In addition, Bimini Bay Outfitters has made a $10,000 donation to MRA's lifesaving grants program and will also donate 10% of all proceeds when customers use this link.

"We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Bimini Bay Outfitters to promote sun safety among outdoor enthusiasts," says Melanoma Research Alliance President & Chief Operating Officer Stephanie Kauffman. "We want people to understand that you can be sun safe while enjoying the activities that you love."

About Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA)

The Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA) stands as the largest non-profit funder of melanoma research. Founded in 2007 by Debra and Leon Black, MRA's mission is to end suffering and death due to melanoma by advancing the world's most promising science and research. MRA provides critical funding for melanoma cancer research that propels advances in prevention, diagnosis, treatment, metastasis, and survivorship. MRA-funded researchers have been behind every major breakthrough in melanoma research. Since MRA's inception, more than 15 new therapeutic approaches for melanoma have earned FDA approval. MRA is recognized as one of the most fiscally efficient non-profits in the country. Because MRA's Founders' generously cover 100% of MRA's administrative and operating costs, every dollar donated is invested directly into MRA's scientific and research program. For more information, please visit: www.CureMelanoma.org.

LinkedIn: melanoma-research-alliance

Twitter: @MelanomaReAlli

Instagram: @melanoma

Facebook: MelanomaResearchAlliance

Media Contacts:

KWT Global

mra@kwtglobal.com

Cody R. Barnett, Senior Director of Communications

cbarnett@curemelanoma.org

View original content:

SOURCE Melanoma Research Alliance