NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL MUSIC! PRESENTS THREE NEW RELEASES ON MAY 5

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW That's What I Call Music!, the world's bestselling multiple-artist album series, will be dropping three new releases on the same day. NOW's latest numbered volume, NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 86, and NOW That's What I Call Music! Disco, and NOW That's What I Call Proud, will all be released May 5 on CD and digitally. Disco and Proud will also be available on vinyl, exclusively at Target. See full track lists for all three releases below.

NOW 86 features 16 major current hits from today's hottest artists, including SZA's "Kill Bill," Coi Leray's "Players," Sam Smith, Calvin Harris & Jessie Reyez's "I'm Not Here To Make Friends," Metro Boomin's "Creepin'" (feat. The Weekend & 21 Savage), tracks from Lady Gaga, Miguel, Rema & Selena Gomez, Chris Brown, RAYE & 070, and more. Each numerical NOW release also features "NOW Presents What's Next" tracks, previewing tomorrow's biggest hits. NOW 86 features four hot tracks from Will Linley, Mette, Coco Jones and Little Hurt.

NOW Disco features 16 major hits from the biggest artists and hits in Disco! The album includes music from Diana Ross, Earth Wind & Fire & The Emotions, Chic, The Trammps, LaBelle, Donna Summer, and more!

NOW Proud features 16 fan-favorite anthems from pop icons Sam Smith, FLETCHER, George Michael, Lil Nas X, Elton John, Kim Petras, Adam Lambert, Queen, and many more! NOW That's What I Call Proud releases ahead of Pride month and follows on the heels of NOW's successful launch of NOW That's What I Call Pride in 2022.

NOW That's What I Call Music! debuted in the U.S. in 1998, following 15 years of multi-platinum international triumph. The series has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, topping 105 million in the U.S. alone. 68 previous releases in NOW's numeric U.S. series have reached Billboard's Top 10, and 19 volumes have reached Number One.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is a joint venture from Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. NOW and NOW That's What I Call Music! are registered trademarks of Universal Music Group and its affiliates.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is the soundtrack to your life, available everywhere you are.

NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 86

1. Creepin' (feat. The Weeknd & 21 Savage) - Metro Boomin

2. I'm Not Here To Make Friends - Sam Smith, Calvin Harris & Jessie Reyez

3. Sure Thing (Sped Up Version) - Miguel

4. Never Gonna Not Dance Again - P!nk

5. Lottery (feat. LU KALA) - Latto

6. Players - Coi Leray

7. Calm Down - Rema & Selena Gomez

8. Bloody Mary - Lady Gaga

9. Kill Bill - SZA

10. Escapism - RAYE & 070 Shake

11. Under the Influence - Chris Brown

12. Nonsense - Sabrina Carpenter

13. Heaven - Niall Horan

14. Forget Me - Lewis Capaldi

15. One Thing at a Time - Morgan Wallen

16. Thank God - Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown

NOW Presents What's Next:

17. Last Call - Will Linley

18. Mama's Eyes - METTE

19. ICU - Coco Jones

20. See You Again - Little Hurt

NOW That's What I Call Music! Disco

1. Le Freak - Chic

2. We Are Family - Sister Sledge

3. Boogie Wonderland - Earth Wind & Fire & The Emotions

4. That's The Way I Like It - KC & The Sunshine Band

5. Shake Your Groove Thing - Peaches & Herb

6. You're The First, The Last, My Everything - Barry White

7. Relight My Fire - Dan Hartman

8. Disco Inferno - The Trammps

9. Lady Marmalade - LaBelle

10. I Will Survive - Gloria Gaynor

11. Don't Leave Me This Way - Thelma Houston

12. Love Hangover - Diana Ross

13. If I Can't Have You - Yvonne Elliman

14. Boogie Nights - Heatwave

15. I'm Every Woman - Chaka Khan

16. Last Dance - Donna Summer

NOW That's What I Call Proud

1. Outside - George Michael

2. Don't Stop Me Now - Queen

3. I'm Still Standing - Elton John

4. That's What I Want - Lil Nas X

5. Whadaya Want From Me - Adam Lambert

6. Stay With Me - Sam Smith

7. Heart to Break - Kim Petras

8. Becky's So Hot - FLETCHER

9. Let's Have a Kiki - Scissor Sisters

10. Closer - Tegan and Sara

11. My My My! - Troye Sivan

12. Girls Like Girls - Hayley Kiyoko

13. Honey - Kehlani

14. Come to My Window - Melissa Etheridge

15. Closer to Fine - Indigo Girls

16. Constant Craving - k.d. lang

