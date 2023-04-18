NUESTRA.TV LAUNCHES ORIGINAL BILINGUAL CHILDREN'S ANIMATED SERIES "MARIVI: THE MASTER NAVIGATOR"

Show is an Adaptation of Children's Book Series by Author Maria Twena

MIAMI, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the U.S. commemorates National Bilingual/Multilingual Learner Advocacy Month, Nuestra.TV, announced today the premiere of its new original children's animated series "MariVi: The Master Navigator," an adaptation from Maria Twena's children's book series under the same moniker. The first episodes are available to watch now on Nuestra.TV, the free video-streaming service that aims to entertain, inform, and empower Hispanic audiences across cultural diversity, generations, languages, and devices.

With MariVi, children of immigrants will find a character that genuinely mirrors their childhoods.

"MariVi: The Master Navigator" follows U.S. born, MariVi, a bilingual/bicultural primary school girl, and her Spanish-speaking immigrant parents, through life in the U.S. MariVi's stories address the distinct experiences of bicultural children, including the role of Sherpa that they often play, and their need to find balance and belonging in a world with a different language and culture than that of their parents.

The first episode, entitled "School Crossing," accurately depicts MariVi's first-grade experience, a culture clash for many bicultural youth – from having her name changed by her teacher to misunderstanding her teacher's assignment.

Created by Maria Twena, a second-generation Latina, the series has been an ambitious journey – from infancy to premiere, whose time has come. "U.S. born Hispanics comprise 67% of the market today, and yet their authentic life experiences aren't reflected in children's programming. With MariVi, children of immigrants will find a character that genuinely mirrors their childhoods and honorably echoes their cultural and linguistic duality," said Twena, who just released her second book on Amazon of the MariVi the Master Navigator series titled "Weekend Ways."

"How refreshing and welcome is the arrival of MariVi. Indeed, she will help many like her navigate their way into kinship, connection, and a fuller, more expansive sense of community. Bravo!," said Gregory Boyle, Founder, Homeboy Industries and NY Times Bestselling Author .

"MariVi: The Master Navigator" was executive produced by MariVi & Company, LLC and animated by Catapult Productions (BrandStar). The title track for the series was produced by Grammy Award-Winning Dan Pinnella and sung by FRANKIE.

SOURCE Nuestra.TV