Pelican Products announces Monica Rigali as Senior Vice President of Product & Marketing

TORRANCE, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Products Inc., the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, lighting systems, and rugged outdoor gear, welcomes Monica Rigali to the company as Senior Vice President of Product & Marketing.

In her role, Rigali will oversee the planning, development and execution of the overall marketing strategy and long-term product roadmaps for all Pelican product categories. By mining and leveraging consumer insights, she and her team will develop innovative new products and speak to the company's target customers in a compelling and persuasive voice.

"Monica brings tremendous depth and breadth of experience working with iconic global brands, and we are very fortunate to have someone of her caliber guiding our brand and product development efforts during this exciting time for the company," said Phil Gyori, Chief Executive Officer at Pelican. "Her impressive track record of delivering insight-led solutions aligns with our commitment to innovation and our desire to continue to grow and evolve the Pelican brand."

Rigali most recently served as Vice President, Global Brand Management at JanSport/VF Corp where she led product creation, marketing, merchandising and global brand strategy. Prior to that, Rigali held progressive leadership roles at Nike, where she spent more than 10 years, FOX Sports, and Eagle Creek.

"Working and playing in the outdoors stoked a long-held reverence for Pelican's preeminent design, functionality, and durability, I am thrilled to lead future product development and marketing for such an iconic brand," said Monica Rigali.

In her personal life, Rigali is an avid endurance runner with 21 marathons under her belt. She enjoys being outside on land and water with husband, Mark and their two sons, Randall, and Ryan.

About Pelican Products

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire safety, law enforcement, defense / military, aerospace, life sciences, industrial, entertainment, and in numerous outdoor markets. Pelican™ products are designed and built to last a lifetime. The company operates in 27 countries, with 23 international sales offices and eleven manufacturing facilities around the globe. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli Products, S.LU. and the division which manufactures temperature-controlled packaging for the healthcare industry, does business worldwide under the brand Peli BioThermal. For more information, visit www.pelican.com.

