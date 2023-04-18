Quark Expeditions Announces Snow Hill Promise for 2023 Voyages

SEATTLE, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global leader in polar adventures, has launched the Snow Hill Promise to provide peace of mind for its industry-leading expeditions: if guests don't reach the legendary Snow Hill colony in 2023, they will receive 50% off any applicable Arctic or Antarctic voyage in 2024.

Photo Credit: David Merron (PRNewswire)

"We have the deepest Snow Hill experience in the industry," said Thomas Lennartz, Vice- President of Sales and Client Experience for Quark Expeditions. "We were the first to reach its emperor penguin rookery in 2004, and we have successfully landed more people there than anyone else."

"With our mastery of this expedition comes respect for its challenges, and if even we can't get there we'll go to both ends of the earth to make it up to our guests," said Lennartz. "Visit Snow Hill, or book at 50% off for an expedition with us next year."

To recap the Snow Hill Promise for Quark Expeditions guests:

Reach the Snow Hill colony in 2023, or receive 50% off any applicable 2024 Arctic or Antarctica expedition with Quark Expeditions

Available to all guests booked on Emperor Penguin Quest: Expedition to Snow Hill in November, 2023

With the best team and Ultramarine's unmatched helicopter capability, Quark Expeditions will do everything possible to land guests at Snow Hill. If conditions mean that this doesn't happen, guests will still revel in the once-in-a-lifetime wonders of the Weddell Sea and explore the seventh continent's eastern Peninsula, but with the added benefit of a return to the polar region of their choice at 50% off in 2024.

Click to learn more about the Quark Expeditions Snow Hill Promise and this year's available expeditions to one of the most exclusive wildlife locations on the planet.

About Quark Expeditions: Specializing exclusively in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions® has been the leading innovator of polar adventure since the company took the first group of consumer travelers to the North Pole in 1991. Quark Expeditions has been innovating ever since. With a diverse fleet of specially-equipped small expedition vessels and icebreakers—some of them equipped with helicopters—Quark Expeditions delivers deeply immersive polar experiences—and is able to take guests deeper into the Polar Regions than anyone else. Led by passionate and seasoned expedition teams, including scientists, wildlife experts and researchers, Quark Expeditions offers an onboard program that enriches the passenger experience.

About Ultramarine:

The technologically-advanced Ultramarine, the newest addition to the Quark Expeditions fleet, is a game-changer in polar exploration. Equipped with two twin-engine Airbus 145 helicopters, 20 quick-launching Zodiacs and the largest portfolio of off-ship adventure options in the industry, Ultramarine changes the way guests explore the Polar Regions. Other features include a spa, sauna with floor-to-ceiling windows, fitness centre, yoga space, spacious rooms and two restaurants plus a lounge and presentation theatre. Ultramarine has been designed with advanced sustainability systems that help preserve the pristine Polar Regions for the next generation of explorers. Ultramarine has an Ice Class rating of 1A+ and Polar Class rating of PC6, which contribute to the vessel's superior standards of safety standard. The ship's innovative sustainability features, which help reduce its environmental footprint, include a micro auto gasification system (MAGS), which is capable of converting onboard waste into energy, eliminating the need for the transportation of waste.

About Travelopia: Travelopia is one of the world's leading specialist travel groups. A pioneer in the experiential travel sector with a portfolio consisting of more than 50 independently operated brands, most of which are leaders in their sector. From sailing adventures, safaris and sports tours, to Arctic expeditions, each brand is diverse and focused on creating unforgettable experiences for customers across the world.

Specializing in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions has been the leading provider of polar adventure travel for over 25 years, offering Arctic and Antarctic cruises on specially-equipped small expedition vessels, icebreakers, and unique land-based adventures. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QUARK EXPEDITIONS