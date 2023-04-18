Space Force Acquires ExoAnalytic's HARRIER as First Dedicated Sensor System for Warfighter Training

Turnkey and cost-effective, the 'software-defined telescope'

will provide Guardians with flexible and enhanced tracking of space objects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Space Force's 98th Space Range Squadron has selected ExoAnalytic Solutions' first-of-its kind HARRIER (Highly mobile Autonomous Rapidly Relocatable Integrated Electro-optical Resources) software-defined telescope system as the first dedicated sensor for the National Space Test and Training Complex (NSTTC).

ExoAnalytic Solutions Logo (PRNewswire)

The complex is a strategic asset of the Space Force serving all five branches of the military with models and simulations of space-based target sets for pre-deployment preparation, large-force exercises, testing, and training.

As a software-defined telescope system, HARRIER consists of a customer-defined number of off-the-shelf telescopes operating as one or independently, and providing precise, persistent, and flexible space domain awareness for warfighters in training. The acquisition reflects a successful evolution of ExoAnalytic's HARRIER technology first developed under a federal Small-Business Innovative Research (SBIR) contract.

"This technology is a vital component to the operations of our orbital range and will serve an important role in ensuring the continued credibility and capability of our warfighting guardians." said Space Force Lt Col Matt Bejcek, Commander of the 98th Space Range Squadron.

HARRIER's unique design enables a range of multiple-aperture search, detect, and track schemes optimized for each mission and environment. HARRIER'S software synthesizes image data, matching the sensitivity, accuracy, and performance of custom-built 1-meter class telescopes, but with enhanced flexibility.

"HARRIER represents a quantum leap in system performance per dollar as compared to monolithic optical systems with similar performance," said ExoAnalytic Co-Founder and CEO Doug Hendrix. "As a result, our customers can field more systems to achieve more complete coverage of the space domain on which they are focused."

For more information on HARRIER, visit ExoAnalytic this week at Space Symposium in Booth 830.

About ExoAnalytic Solutions

ExoAnalytic Solutions helps protect and defend space for peace-loving nations through persistent, precise, and proven tracking of space objects, including satellites, weapons, and space junk in Earth's orbit. ExoAnalytic's more than 300 telescopes around the world – the first and largest commercial space domain awareness sensor network – keep eyes on space 24/7/365. With a focus on creative technical excellence and innovation, the company also delivers a wide range of missile defense technologies and modeling and simulation solutions for space system integration, acquisition, test, and operations. www.exoanalytic.com

