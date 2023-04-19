Awards ceremony celebrates videos telling China stories

BEIJING, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn:

The awards ceremony of the 2022 "Tell China's Stories" video contest was held in Weihai, eastern China's Shandong province, on Thursday, gathering more than 200 representatives. The event was jointly hosted by China International Communications Group (CICG) and the Information Office of the People's Government of Shandong Province.

In his speech delivered at the event, Gao Anming, vice president of CICG, suggested telling touching and compelling China stories from the perspective of ordinary people. He said that he looks forward to seeing more China stories related to the Chinese path to modernization, the Global Civilization Initiative, the Belt and Road Initiative, and China's opportunities.

As a coastal province with high-level openness, Shandong boasts unique advantages in presenting compelling China stories, said Sun Yingzhuo, deputy director of the Information Office of the People's Government of Shandong Province.

Over 450 video projects were submitted to the sub-contest in Shandong province, with nine of them winning national awards and one receiving a special award, Sun added.

Wang Xiaohui, editor-in-chief of China Internet Information Center under CICG, which co-organized the event, gave high praise to the contest during his speech. Wang said the contest has achieved noticeable progress in the aspects such as scale, quality of projects, and influence.

Yan Jianbo, secretary of the Communist Party of China Weihai Municipal Committee, said Weihai has many inspiring stories of happiness, sustainable development, reform and opening-up, and entrepreneurship and innovation. Yan noted that the city will leverage this event as an opportunity to further pursue reform, innovation, and progress, and share more compelling stories with the world.

The contest has closely collaborated with domestic and overseas media platforms, reaching over 500 million audiences from around the world.

Representatives of the award winners were invited to share their behind-the-scene stories at the event as well.

The Weihai Collaborative Innovation Center was unveiled at the event. The center aims to explore a mode of international communication suited to Weihai and improve the global appeal and influence of the city.

According to the organizers, the 2023 contest will be launched in Wenzhou, eastern China's Zhejiang province.

