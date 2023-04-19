EcoFlow Launches 3 Battery-Powered Smart Devices, Reimagining Life at Home, the Outdoors and On the Go

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company, today announced the global availability of its groundbreaking smart devices — EcoFlow BLADE, GLACIER and WAVE 2. These devices harness the advantages of EcoFlow's battery technology to deliver energy-efficient performance at home and for your outdoor adventures.

BLADE and GLACIER will be available beginning April 26 after a livestream launch event, and WAVE 2 will be available starting May 15. The devices will be available on EcoFlow's website, Amazon, and in retail stores such as Costco, REI and HSN.

These products, for which EcoFlow obtained a total of 15 patents during development, were first unveiled earlier this year at CES. Both BLADE and GLACIER were listed as CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honorees.

As the world's first robotic lawn-sweeping mower, EcoFlow BLADE utilizes advanced robotics for automated, hassle-free yard maintenance. EcoFlow GLACIER, another world-first, offers a portable fridge-freezer equipped with an integrated ice maker and a removable battery. EcoFlow WAVE 2 offers the fastest cooling and heating in a battery-powered AC and heater.

"BLADE, GLACIER and WAVE 2 draw on everything we've learned from our years as a leader in portable energy storage," said Brian Essenmacher, Head of Business Development at EcoFlow. "Making life more enjoyable and convenient at home, outdoors and on the go, these smart devices reflect our commitment to building EcoFlow's ecosystem to reinvent how the world generates, stores and uses energy through meaningful innovation."

EcoFlow BLADE: Hassle-free Mowing and Sweeping for the Perfect Lawn

EcoFlow BLADE is the industry's first intelligent robotic lawn mower capable of automatic lawn sweeping, saving time and making lawn maintenance an easy experience.

With its Lawn Sweeper Kit, BLADE uses an advanced LiDAR sensor and an onboard camera to locate and sweep up lawn debris such as twigs and leaves.

BLADE's LiDAR sensor and camera, as well as X-Vision real-time kinematic (RTK) navigation, lets it work within virtual boundaries so users can confidently step away from the device while it gets the job done. Unlike other robotic mowers that require physical boundary markers, BLADE users can establish the perimeter of the lawn in the EcoFlow app.

The same technology also helps BLADE avoid obstacles. This prevents the mower from getting stuck and requiring user intervention as well as damaging the lawn. BLADE's large omnidirectional wheels also enable it to overcome obstacles up to 40mm in height.

BLADE features a 4G and eSIM so users can always keep track of its precise location. BLADE comes with a "3+1" year warranty and lifetime free accessory replacement.

EcoFlow GLACIER: The First Portable Fridge-Freezer with an Integrated Ice Maker

EcoFlow GLACIER is a revolutionary portable fridge-freezer featuring a built-in ice maker and removable battery. GLACIER makes it easier than ever to keep your food and drinks cold for outdoor gatherings and adventures.

With a 298Wh removable battery, GLACIER offers 40 hours of refrigeration or 19 hours of below-freezing temperatures on a single charge. GLACIER can make 18 ice cubes in 12 minutes and features two storage compartments with independent temperature control for simultaneous cooling and freezing.

GLACIER is equipped with a powerful compressor and can cool from 86°F (30°C) to 32°F (0°C) in as little as 15-20 minutes when set to Max Mode. Alternatively, users can prioritize efficiency over speed with Eco Mode, reducing GLACIER's power consumption for a longer runtime.

GLACIER can even act as a portable charger for small electronics such as laptops and phones. It also features a collapsible handle and wheels for easy portability.

GLACIER offers maximum flexibility as an off-grid solution. It can be charged by AC power, vehicle charger, solar panel and power station.

EcoFlow WAVE 2: Powerful Cooling and Heating for Outdoor Comfort

For users seeking to add indoor luxury to their outdoor adventures, the EcoFlow WAVE 2 portable air conditioner and heater delivers outstanding comfort during hot summer days and frigid winters.

The second generation of EcoFlow's WAVE series, WAVE 2, delivers the industry's fastest cooling and heating available in a device of its kind, with 5100 BTU cooling and 6100 BTU heating capabilities with an effective area of 107.6 sq ft (10 sq m).

Measuring 22 percent smaller than its predecessor, WAVE 2 is easier to bring along with you wherever and whenever you need it. It offers up to eight hours of runtime powered by its 1159Wh add-on battery. And for complete control over runtime and performance, it has multiple modes, including Eco, Sleeping and Fast, as well as adjustable temperatures, settings and more, accessible with the EcoFlow app.

Allowing AC, DC, power station and solar charging, WAVE 2 benefits from EcoFlow's portable power expertise, bringing flexibility and convenience at home and on the go. While connecting to an EcoFlow portable power station can deliver up to 18 hours of runtime, a solar input of up to 400W allows users to utilize renewable energy and support a sustainable, off-grid lifestyle.

Availability

The official livestream launch event for all three smart devices will take place at 11 a.m. PDT on April 26.

EcoFlow BLADE and GLACIER will be available for purchase from April 26, and WAVE 2 will be available from May 15. Price information will be announced on the EcoFlow's website on April 26.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

