Hertz and Mayor Dickens Launch "Hertz Electrifies Atlanta"

Hertz and City of Atlanta Launch Partnership to Expand Electric Vehicle Rentals, EV Charging Infrastructure and Education and Training Opportunities

ATLANTA, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz (NASDAQ: HTZ) chair and CEO Stephen Scherr and Mayor of Atlanta Andre Dickens launched Hertz Electrifies Atlanta, a public private partnership aimed at accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and expanding the environmental and economic benefits of electrification throughout Atlanta.

Hertz Chair and CEO Stephen Scherr and Mayor of Atlanta Andre Dickens shake hands at the launch of Hertz Electrifies Atlanta. (PRNewswire)

As part of the partnership, Hertz aims to bring up to an additional 4,000 rental EVs to Atlanta – including models from GM, Tesla and Polestar – for availability to leisure and business customers as well as rideshare drivers. In partnership with bp, Hertz will support the installation of up to eight public fast chargers at its Hertz Uber Rental and EV Charging Location near Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. In addition, Hertz is partnering with Atlanta College and Career Academy (ACCA) to help bring EV education and training opportunities to its students and making summer job opportunities available through the city's Summer Youth Employment Program.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mayor Dickens in launching Hertz Electrifies Atlanta, particularly given the city's position as a global transportation hub and an important center of innovation and commerce," said Stephen Scherr, Hertz chair and CEO. "As Hertz creates the largest electric vehicle rental fleet in North America, we are proud to bring a range of EVs to our broad customer set in Atlanta, and to work with Atlanta College and Career Academy to help train the EV workforce of the future."

The initiative aligns with Mayor Dickens's pledge to put Atlanta on track to meet City of Atlanta Historic Clean Energy Plan goals to transition to 100% clean energy by 2035. In addition, Hertz's partnership with Atlanta College and Career Academy and participation in the Youth Employment Program underscores the Mayor's Year of the Youth initiative.

"The City of Atlanta wants 100% clean energy for 100% of Atlantans by 2035, and public-private partnerships like the Hertz Electrifies Atlanta initiative will help us move closer to our goal," said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. "This initiative will help ensure our students have access to a high-growth industry and be part of our green energy future."

Atlanta is home to Hertz's third largest total fleet and third largest EV fleet in the U.S., which will expand significantly through Hertz Electrifies. Additionally, Atlanta is an important location for EV rideshare driving, through a partnership between Hertz and Uber. Nearly 50,000 drivers on the Uber platform have rented electric vehicles from Hertz through the partnership, traveling over 260 million miles with zero emissions nationally and 15 million miles with zero emissions in Atlanta. To support its growing rideshare business in Atlanta, Hertz is working with bp pulse to support the installation of publicly accessible EV fast-chargers at the Hertz Uber Rental and EV Charging Location near Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

"At Uber, we believe that climate change is an urgent global challenge we must all tackle together," said Bob Rupp, Director of Vehicle Operations, Uber. "Our partnership with Hertz is designed to accelerate the adoption of EVs across America, including right here in Atlanta. We're excited to see even more electric vehicles on the road and look forward to working with industry partners, like Hertz, to find new, innovative, and affordable ways to help drivers in Atlanta go electric."

As part of its work with Atlanta College and Career Academy, Hertz is donating a Chevy Bolt and providing EV educational and training materials to enable the school to incorporate EV technology into its auto servicing curriculum.

"Access to hands-on experience with the latest technology is critical for Atlanta Public Schools scholars as we prepare them for careers we can't even begin to imagine," said Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring. "We are very thankful to partner with Hertz to bring an electric vehicle to our flagship auto servicing program at Atlanta College and Career Academy and look forward to working together to ensure students have the skills they need to succeed in the future."

Atlanta is the third City to partner with Hertz through Hertz Electrifies, as part of a multi-city rollout of this national public-private initiative.

About Hertz Electrifies

Hertz Electrifies is a public-private partnership aimed at furthering the mainstream adoption of electric vehicles and extending the benefits of electrification to communities throughout the United States. Learn more at www.hertz.com/electrifies

About Hertz

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit www.hertz.com. Hertz has tens of thousands of EVs available at more than 500 Hertz locations across 38 states.

About The City of Atlanta

For more information about the City of Atlanta, please visit www.atlantaga.gov or watch City Channel 26. Follow the City of Atlanta on Facebook and Twitter @CityofAtlanta.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 37 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About bp

bp's ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. bp has a larger economic footprint in the United States than anywhere else in the world, investing more than $140 billion since 2005 and supporting about 245,000 jobs. For more information on bp in the US, visit www.bp.com/US.



About bp pulse

bp pulse is bp's electric vehicle (EV) charging business, rolling out fast, reliable charge points to consumers and commercial fleets around the world. Entering into the Americas, bp pulse focuses on providing EV charging and energy management to fleets that operate heavy-, medium- and light-duty vehicles. Key offerings for these fleets include intelligent charge management software, Omega, and a Charging-as-a-Service solution–allowing bp pulse to manage the charging of an EV fleet from start to finish, while optimizing energy costs and vehicle utilization. Globally, bp pulse is one of the UK's leading rapid and ultrafast public EV charging networks. It also operates the largest number of sites with ultra-fast charging in Germany, with a growing charging point footprint in China and the Netherlands. The company aims to increase its network of public EV charging points by 2030 to over 100,000 worldwide.

About Atlanta Public Schools

Atlanta Public Schools is one of the largest school districts in the state of Georgia, serving approximately 50,000 students across 87 schools and five programs. The District is organized into nine K-12 clusters with 64 traditional schools, 19 charter schools, six partner schools, two alternative schools and five alternative programs. To learn more about Atlanta Public Schools, follow us on social media – Twitter (@apsupdate), Facebook (Atlanta Public Schools), and Instagram (apsupdate) – or visit us online at www.atlantapublicschools.us.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "aim," "create," "accelerate," "transition," "will," "build," "future," "transform," "invest," "shift," "launch," "increase," "initiative," "expand," add," and "develop," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which include but are not limited to statements related to the expansion of Hertz's EV fleet and its partnership with Uber, installation of charging infrastructure including in partnership with bp, and any other statements regarding future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, future events or performance. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including Hertz's ability to expand its EV fleet, develop and install sufficient EV charging infrastructure, and otherwise execute on its strategic plans, as well as other factors identified in the risk factors of Hertz's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 23, 2022 and any updates thereto in subsequent filings with the SEC including in Hertz's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We caution you not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their date, and Hertz undertakes no obligation to update this information.

The Hertz Corporation. (PRNewsfoto/Hertz) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Hertz Corporation