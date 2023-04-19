PHIL AND LEE'S HOMES CELEBRATES SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS OF BUSINESS

ESCANABA, Mich., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufactured housing business, Phil and Lee's Homes, is excited to celebrate their seventy-fifth anniversary of serving the Michigan community with affordable housing. During their diamond anniversary of business, Phil and Lee's will be hosting an Open House Event, April 28-30, 2023 at their sales center located at 6674 US-2 Escanaba, Michigan 49829.

Phil and Lee’s Homes and Phil and Lee standing together (PRNewswire)

From day one, customer service has been the bedrock of Phil and Lee's Homes. They work with their homebuyers to get them into a quality-crafted home at a price they can afford. Just like their founders, the housing professionals at Phil & Lee's Homes work with each customer to understand their individual needs and budget.

Over seventy-five years, while manufactured housing has improved in design and quality, old-fashioned customer service remains the hallmark of value at Phil and Lee's Homes.

ABOUT PHIL AND LEE'S HOMES

In 1948, Phil and Leona ("Lee") LaMarch (pictured) built a strong foundation for a business that would end up providing attainable housing to families in Escanaba, Michigan, and the surrounding region. Through seven and a half decades and four generations of family members, the professionals at Phil and Lee's Homes have been helping families from Michigan's Upper Peninsula find affordable homes that fit each customer's lifestyle and pocketbook.

With eleven people living under one roof, Phil and Leona LaMarch understood the importance of home ownership. The couple was committed to providing value for their customer's housing dollars. They understood that a house is more than a place to live. It is a space where families grow, and memories are made. That legacy has been passed through four generations of family members. Today, Phil and Lee's Homes serve the community throughout the state of Michigan and beyond.

Discover affordable manufactured housing at PhilandLees.com .

CONTACT:

SUSAN BRUCE

(906) 786-3000

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Phil and Lee’s Homes