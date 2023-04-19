Wilson® Introduces Gen Green™ Collection

'Gen Green' continues Wilson's commitment to creating a better world through sport

CHICAGO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sporting Goods Co. today announces its "Gen Green" collection, inclusive of basketballs, footballs, volleyballs and soccer balls all made from more sustainable materials. The collection celebrates a new generation of the game, while not comprising performance or quality for athletes to play their best. Wilson is committed to moving sport forward, transforming design and utilizing preferred materials to help the environment and support communities. As a brand, Wilson will tackle emission and waste, ensure its products stay in play, and defend its "home field" – planet Earth.

"At Wilson we are always thinking with an innovation-first mindset, and Gen Green is a perfect example of that," says Kevin Murphy, Global General Manager for Wilson Team Sports. "We will continue to prioritize using even more sustainable materials in our product lines, to have a positive influence on our athletes and less impact on the environment."

There are six different balls within the Gen Green collection:

Made in part with preferred materials, the Gen Green Collection utilizes repurposed plastic, recycled rubber and biobased sugarcane throughout the collection. The biobased I'm green™ material, developed by Braskem®, is made from sugarcane through ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA); this material has never been used in sports equipment before. The EVA in the Gen Green collection generates two times less CO2 emissions than conventional EVA*. Additionally, select Gen Green products are comprised of the equivalent of at least 2.75 repurposed plastic water bottles.

The Gen Green collection is available now on Wilson.com, with varying pricing all currently under $50. In addition to Gen Green, Wilson has a suite of products that utilize preferred materials and responsible manufacturing practices across all sport categories, such as Luxilon Eco Power™ Racket String, made from 100% recycled plastic bottles and Triniti® tennis balls, designed to exist outside of a pressurized can. In apparel, Seamless Technology™ encompasses 30% of Wilson's Sportswear line. This technology offers improved comfort and fit by eliminating seams, while minimizing sewing and cutting, leading to less waste, better quality and extended longevity. For more information, please visit Wilson.com and follow @Wilson on social.

* Based on internal testing conducted by ACV Brasil on June 9, 2020.

About Wilson

Chicago, USA- based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a subsidiary of Amer Sports Corporation, is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-performance sports equipment, apparel and accessories. The Company brings more than a century of innovation, history and heritage across many sports including Racquet Sports, Baseball, Softball, Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer and Golf.

