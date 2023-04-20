Ardagh Glass Packaging customers win three Clear Choice Awards

INDIANAPOLIS, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America (AGP – North America) , a business of Ardagh Group , is pleased to announce that three of its customers were awarded 2023 Clear Choice Awards by the Glass Packaging Institute (GPI).

Ardagh Group logo. (PRNewswire)

AGP – North America manufactures the award-winning glass packaging for Newell Brands' Ball® Nesting Jars, In Good Taste's California Wine Mixer and the Carbone Fine Food Pasta Sauces.

Innovation category:

Newell Brands for its Ball® Nesting Jars

The uniquely shaped, stackable glass jars AGP – North America manufactures for Newell Brands for its Ball® Nesting Jars won GPI's Clear Choice Award in the Innovation category. The Ball® Nesting Jars have a unique design that allows them to securely nest and stack with each other when not in use, helping preserve home canning foods while maximizing storage space. Compatible with other Ball® wide mouth jars, these 16oz BPA-free Nesting Jars are not only canning-safe and can seal for up to 18 months, but they're also ideal for drinkware. View the award-winning design.

Sustainability category:

In Good Taste for its California Wine Mixer

The high-quality wine bottle AGP – North America manufactures for In Good Taste for its California Wine Mixer won GPI's Clear Choice Award in the Sustainability category in recognition of their choice to have the bottle produced in the U.S. instead of importing their glass from overseas. The patented glass wine bottle celebrates In Good Taste's commitment to aesthetics and quality to showcase the high-quality wine they offer. In Good Taste's Founder Joe Welch personally designed the wine bottle to create brand differentiation and premium appeal for the single-serve wine market. View the award-winning design.

Food category:

Carbone Fine Food for its Pasta Sauces

The classic glass jar AGP – North America manufactures for Carbone Fine Food for its Pasta Sauces won GPI's Clear Choice Award in the Food category. Devoted to sustainability and quality, Carbone Fine Food uses glass jars to preserve the taste, strength and aroma of its chef-created, super-premium sauces. The glass jars are inspired by the Carbone restaurants, utilizing high-quality glass packaging that is simple and classic. View the award-winning design.

"Ardagh Glass Packaging congratulates Newell, In Good Taste and Carbone Fine Food for winning Clear Choice Awards," said John T Shaddox, Chief Commercial Officer for Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America. "We enjoy collaborating with these award-winning brands to create glass packaging that meets their sustainability commitments, while raising the standard for high-quality, innovative glass containers that preserve the products we all know and trust."

Since 1989, the Clear Choice Awards has honored consumer product goods (CPG) manufacturers who find unique ways to use glass packaging to tell the story of brands, create glass packaging designs that stand out on the shelf and demonstrate novel glass packaging looks. The Clear Choice Awards are sponsored by the Glass Packaging Institute, the trade association representing the North American glass container manufacturers.

During the last 34 years, AGP – North America has produced the glass bottles and jars for nearly 100 products that have won Clear Choice Awards.

For more information about Ardagh's 100 percent and endlessly recyclable glass packaging, visit our website .

Further information

Gina Behrman, Vice President, Marketing, Communications & NPD at Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America, gina.l.behrman@ardaghgroup.com, 317.558.5717

Paula Polei, Manager, Marketing & Communications at Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America, paula.polei@ardaghgroup.com, 317.558.5732

Download image here .

Notes to the editor

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 65 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing more than 21,000 people with sales of approximately $10 bn.

Founded in 1919 as the Glass Container Association of America, the Glass Packaging Institute (GPI) is the trade association representing the North American glass container industry. On behalf of glass container manufacturers, GPI promotes glass as the optimal packaging choice, advances environmental and recycling policies, advocates industry standards, and educates packaging professionals. Follow GPI on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn for updates on all things glass. Learn more at www.gpi.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ardagh Group