Flume Q1 2023 Residential Water Use Index Ranks Indoor Efficiency By State

Flume Data Labs Analyzes Efficiency Based on Policy Trends

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flume Data Labs released the Q1 2023 update to the Household Water Use Index , the leading measure of U.S. household water use. Flume Data Labs publishes the Household Water Use Index quarterly, regularly assessing water use from single-family homes in the largest 15 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs). Analysis is based on data from tens of thousands of Flume sensors installed on household water meters across the nation.

Indoor and Outdoor Water Use

During Q1 2023, the average residential indoor use in the 15 largest MSAs was 38.0 Gallons per Capita per Day (GPCD). Regionally, the range of indoor water use varied by area. The Phoenix Metro Area consistently had the highest indoor use in Q1 2023, averaging 48.5 GPCD. The San Francisco Bay MSA had the lowest indoor use, averaging 30.3 GPCD in Q1 2023 – the lowest indoor quarterly use measured to date.

The Flume Index also shows outdoor water use patterns during Q1 2023. Average outdoor Gallons per Household per Day (GPHD) was highest in the Miami MSA during Q1 2023, averaging around 139.7 GPHD. The Boston MSA had the lowest outdoor water use, with 20.5 GPHD during Q1 2023. Outdoor water use patterns vary widely by season, with winter being the lowest use across MSAs.

The Impact of State Efficiency Standards on Water Use

Across the United States, state law governs the efficiency level of fixtures and appliances sold and installed in the state. Last year, the Alliance for Water Efficiency (AWE) published the 2022 U.S. State Policy Scorecard for Water Efficiency and Sustainability. This scorecard ranked each U.S. state based on its adoption and implementation of state-level laws and policies that advance water efficiency, conservation, sustainability, and affordability.

"Adoption and implementation of water efficiency laws vary widely across the U.S.," said Ron Burke, President and CEO of AWE. "The Scorecard is intended to encourage state action by identifying exemplary laws and policies as well as opportunities for improvement."

The scorecard alone, however, is not a measure of how efficiently water is used in each state. Using data pulled from sensors across the country, Flume overlaid the average indoor residential water use of each state with the fixture efficiency rules from AWE's scorecard. This analysis found that homes located in states with more comprehensive fixture efficiency standards have the lowest average indoor water use. Homes in states lacking fixture standards had the highest average indoor use.

Additional analysis by Flume of homes in Southern California demonstrates that the very newest homes are equipped with the most water-efficient toilets and also have the lowest indoor water use.

"Flume's data show that state-level fixture efficiency standards do seem to be having an impact," said Peter Mayer, P.E., Principal of WaterDM. "People living in states with comprehensive efficiency standards use less water on average than people living in states without these measures in place and the data show the newest homes use the least water indoors."

To view an interactive dashboard showing this data and to learn more about the Flume Data Labs Household Water Use Index, visit Flume Data Labs at www.flumedatalabs.com or contact us at info@flumedatalabs.com .

To learn more about the Alliance for Water Efficiency's 2022 State Policy Scorecard for Water Efficiency and Sustainability, click here . Also available are the Executive Summary, the 2022 Scorecard Full Report , and Individual State Scorecards .

About Flume Data Labs

Flume Data Labs understands the unique challenges faced by organizations that touch water. Flume Data Labs uses real-time data monitoring to collect and understand how residential water is used. Utilizing a nationwide network of data sensors and one-of-a-kind analysis, Flume Data Labs provides dynamic informed analysis in response to changing conditions and local challenges. To date, Flume Data Labs has tens of thousands of devices installed across the United States. Visit us at www.flumedatalabs.com or contact us at info@flumedatalabs.com to learn more.

About the Alliance for Water Efficiency

The Alliance for Water Efficiency (AWE) is a nonprofit organization with more than 500 organizational members dedicated to the efficient and sustainable use of water across North America. AWE provides training, research, and other resources for water efficiency professionals, and we encourage the public to conserve water through tools like our Home Water Works Calculator. In addition, AWE advocates for products, programs, and policies that advance water efficiency. Learn more by visiting our website at www.allianceforwaterefficiency.org or emailing us at contact@a4we.org .

The Impact of State Codes on Toilet Efficiency (PRNewswire)

