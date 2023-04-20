Gogo Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 3, 2023

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO), the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 before the market opens on May 3, 2023. The Company will host a conference call with financial analysts the same day at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

Conference Call & Web Cast

A live web cast of the conference call, as well as a replay, will be available online on the Investor Relations section of the Company's investor website at http://ir.gogoair.com .

Participants can also join the call by dialing +1 844-543-0451 (within the United States and Canada). Please click on the below link to retrieve your unique conference ID to use to access the earnings call:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0e1a1410059648adb2f3169167b910c8

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of December 31, 2022, Gogo reported 3,279 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed, 6,935 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,475 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com

Investor Relations Contact: Media Relations Contact: William Davis Dave Mellin +1 917-519-6994 +1 720-840-4788 wdavis@gogoair.com dmellin@gogoair.com

