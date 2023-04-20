MixMode Selects CrowdStrike as Cybersecurity Partner, Joins CrowdStrike Elevate Partner Program

New integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform provides enterprise customers with high-fidelity endpoint telemetry to combat novel cyber threats

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MixMode, the only generative AI-based real-time, risk detection platform in cybersecurity, announced today that it has joined the CrowdStrike Elevate Partner Program, an elite network of global partners that deliver the integrations and security expertise required to combat today's adversaries. As an Elevate partner, MixMode's platform leverages high-fidelity security telemetry from the CrowdStrike Falcon platform with other cloud and network data sources for detection of anomalies and novel threats.

(PRNewsfoto/MixMode) (PRNewswire)

The MixMode self-learning AI platform layers enriched telemetry from the CrowdStrike Falcon platform with multiple sources of time-series data such as firewall, API events, syslog, flowlog, Cloudtrail, raw network traffic, etc., to provide security teams with increased attack surface visibility to eliminate blind spots and swiftly detect unknown threats. As a result of the findings, security teams can implement automated response actions using Falcon Fusion and Real Time Response (RTR) within the CrowdStrike Falcon console to contain the lateral movement of threats.

Additionally, the combination of MixMode's patented, self-supervised threat detection with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform delivers:

Optimized threat detection: Real-time detection and analytics with immediate deployment and actionable results to detect both known and novel attacks – all without requiring rules or historical training data.

Scalable compute: Scale to enterprise volumes, such as hundreds of billions of cloud records per month, without a heavy lift in compute and storage.

Fast time-to-value: Deliver immediate results with precise, actionable alerts to minimize noise, reduce storage, and cut full-time equivalent (FTE) costs -- without the need to write, tune or maintain complex rules.

Increased return on investment: Effective, real-time attack behavior detection to boost operational efficiency and lower total cost of cybersecurity stack ownership.

"MixMode customers benefit from unmatched real-time risk detection at enterprise scale and we are pleased to offer this added protection to enterprises around the globe. We pride ourselves on the immediate business outcomes that our customers achieve with MixMode's self-learning platform, capable of detecting known and novel threats designed to bypass rules-based systems," said John Keister, MixMode CEO. "This application of MixMode's context-aware, anomaly detection capabilities, combined with high-fidelity security telemetry from the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, delivers an additional layer of real-time protection for our joint customers."

In 2019, the City of Phoenix deployed a combination of MixMode and the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to help protect the staff and municipal operations of America's fifth largest city.

"MixMode and CrowdStrike work in concert to deliver comprehensive protection across our complex, distributed attack surface," said Shannon Lawson, CISO, City of Phoenix.

"By deploying MixMode to monitor all East/West, North/South and endpoint alerts, we have reduced false positives by 95%, and depend on MixMode to prioritize and provide supporting context to our highest priority cyber threats," said Mitchell Kohlbecker, Deputy CISO, City of Phoenix.

"Partners like MixMode are leveraging the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to consolidate their security stack to reduce management complexity and operational costs," said Michael Rogers, vice president of alliances at CrowdStrike. "We welcome MixMode to the CrowdStrike Elevate Partner program to enable organizations to gain contextual visibility across the enterprise to find and prevent novel attacks."

About MixMode

MixMode is a no-rules-required Cybersecurity platform, serving both the US government and large enterprises with big data environments across a variety of industries. MixMode delivers a patented, self-learning platform that acts as the Cybersecurity Intelligence Layer℠ to detect both known and unknown attacks, including novel attacks designed to bypass legacy cyber defenses. This is accomplished in real-time, across any cloud or on-premise data stream. Trusted by global entities in banking, public utilities and government sectors, industry cyber leaders rely on MixMode to protect their most critical assets. The platform dramatically improves the efficiency of SOC teams previously burdened with writing and tuning rules and manually searching for attacks. The MixMode platform can be deployed remotely, with no appliances, in under an hour with business outcomes evident within days. Backed by PSG and Entrada Ventures, the company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.mixmode.ai.

CONTACT: Christian Wiens, christian.wiens@mixmode.ai

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MixMode