Pearson Skills Outlook Shows Employees Are Preparing for a Tech Focused World by Sharpening Their Human Skills

Workers are prioritizing problem solving, leadership and teamwork as the best skills to land their future job

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally, workers are focused on developing their human skills, even as they see a future dominated by technology-driven work and automation, according to a new study from Pearson, the world's leading learning company. For the latest edition of the Pearson Skills Outlook series, Pearson partnered with Google to examine how and why people in the US, UK, India, and Brazil are looking to upskill as they face a rapidly changing economy.

Pearson Skills Outlook: Employee View, the survey of 4,000 workers across those four labor markets, revealed that people are most interested in careers in the tech and business-related fields such as e-commerce, software services, data science, and financial services. However, they believe that they will need to focus on human skills to land these jobs or advance in their current role. They believe human skills – like problem solving, leadership, and teamwork – are the most attractive to employers now and in the future.

These are the top two human skills that workers in each market are actively prioritizing developing and maintaining to advance their careers:

US: Problem solving; Decision making

UK : Problem solving; Teamwork

Brazil : Teamwork; Leadership

India : Teamwork; Data processing

Looking to the future, the top two skills workers want to train for remain focused on human skills in markets other than India:

US: Leadership; Entrepreneurial skills and Project management [Tie]

UK: Leadership; Problem solving

Brazil : Language skills; Leadership

India : Problem solving; Coding / Programming, Data processing, and Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning [Tie]

The report also signals that in non-English speaking countries, learning English is emerging as a key skill for employees to advance in their careers, according to 85 percent of Indians and 77 percent of Brazilians.

"This valuable new research shows that job seekers are prioritizing human skills at a time when machine learning and artificial intelligence are having an increasing influence on work," said Mike Howells, president of Pearson Workforce Skills. "Human skills are proving critical to personal and organizational success, and workers are motivated to sharpen and develop those skills to stay competitive and advance their careers."

The study also found that the majority of workers (73 percent of Americans, 68 percent of British, 89 percent of Indians and 70 percent of Brazilians) also say they prefer to learn via their employer. And an even higher number expect their employer will increase or maintain learning and development opportunities.

In a world where people are living and working longer, and having multiple careers, the Skills Outlook series provides guidance to employers, employees, and job seekers on where they should focus their training, education, and learning. While Pearson's second Skills Outlook report, conducted in September 2022, examined skilling through an employees' lens, the first study identified the most in-demand skills from an employer's perspective.

Notes to Editors

Methodology:

Pearson partnered with Google to examine how and why people in the US, UK, India, and Brazil are looking to upskill as they face a rapidly changing economy.

The fieldwork was conducted by Ipsos in these four countries between 30 August and 23 September 2022. The survey included 4,000 workers (employed or unemployed and entering the workforce in the next 18 months), balanced to be representative of the population, who are interested in or actively upskilling/reskilling/in an education program, and who will be in the workforce in the next 5-10 years.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c.20,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's leading learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at pearsonplc.com.

